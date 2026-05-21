COURT WATCH: Mental Health Diversion Delays Persist in Yolo County Misdemeanor Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A misdemeanor criminal case centered on mental health diversion proceeded this week in Yolo County Superior Court, where concerns intensified over ongoing delays in securing mental health treatment placement for the accused despite discussions that have stretched on for more than a year.

The accused appeared in court out of custody and is currently facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, causing fire to property and battery on a peace officer. The case has remained open since April 2024, with court proceedings increasingly focused on whether the accused will be admitted into a mental health diversion program through Lake County.

Mental health diversion, under California Penal Code section 1001.36, is a legal process that allows qualifying accused persons experiencing mental health disorders to receive treatment and supportive services in place of traditional criminal prosecution. If completed successfully, diversion can, in some cases, result in charges being dismissed.

During the recent hearing, the court revisited ongoing issues surrounding the accused’s placement into a treatment program. According to statements made in court, Lake County had previously informed Deputy Public Defender Adrian Jauregui that a placement spot had become available for the accused. However, despite that opening, the accused has still not been formally admitted into the program.

Judge Catherine A. Rayhill expressed visible frustration over the continued delays and questioned why the process had stalled despite prior assurances that treatment placement was available.

The court noted discussions regarding mental health diversion have been ongoing since at least April of last year, with the original motion for mental health diversion addressed as early as a hearing on Feb. 28, 2025. Though the motion had been pending for some time, it was postponed because of Deputy District Attorney Rachel Meyer’s opposition to diversion.

The motion for diversion was revisited earlier this year, with discussions regarding the terms of diversion taking place during a hearing on April 8, 2026.

The prolonged timeline appeared to become a central issue during the proceedings, with the court emphasizing the importance of timely treatment access once diversion eligibility has been identified.

Judge Rayhill ultimately instructed DPD Jauregui to continue monitoring the placement situation closely and ordered the defense to notify the court if additional delays continued. Judge Rayhill stated she would personally contact Lake County officials if necessary to help move the diversion process forward.

Although the criminal charges remain pending, much of the hearing focused less on the underlying allegations and more on the importance of the accused receiving access to mental health care and diversion services.

The case reflects broader concerns surrounding mental health diversion systems across California, where accused persons approved for treatment can still face lengthy delays before actually receiving care.

The hearing also highlighted the increasingly active role courts can play in treatment-delay scenarios, as Judge Rayhill’s willingness to intervene directly if county officials failed to follow through reflected the authority courts can exercise in such cases.

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