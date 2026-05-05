Court Orders Continued Detention for Accused Despite Defense’s Release Plan

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a May 4 arraignment, a dispute between prosecution and defense over the strength of the evidence and conditions for release ended with the court ordering continued detention of the accused, despite arguments that access to housing and mental health treatment could mitigate risk.

The prosecution pushed for continued detention, while the defense challenged the strength of the current case by highlighting the witness’s apprehension to confirm the existence of video footage that corroborates the accused’s account.

This case involved pending matters against the accused, including allegations of assault and possession of weapons. Deputy District Attorney A. McLeod emphasized the accused’s pattern of prior offenses, noting previous releases.

Deputy District Attorney A. McLeod argued that the accused posed a significant risk to public safety, citing a recent incident in which the accused allegedly approached a victim and engaged in an unprovoked assault before being detained by local law enforcement.

The prosecution further highlighted that the accused was found in possession of a knife and argued that this behavior warranted extended detention.

Deputy Public Defender S. Macdonald objected to the prosecution’s request to extend detention by challenging the credibility of witnesses in the current allegations.

The defense counsel pointed to inconsistencies in the complaining witness’s statements, specifically noting that the witness claimed nearby surveillance footage was unavailable due to a power outage.

Body camera footage provided by the responding officer shows that the power was on during the arrest.

The defense argued that this inconsistency shows a level of apprehension by the witness to disclose video evidence because it might show a different version of events.

Additionally, the defense presented a plan for the accused to receive services in the community, stating that the accused had access to a housing voucher and could receive mental health treatment.

The accused has allegedly never had access to housing in the past, so the voucher would pose a significant benefit.

The defense also argued that continued detention would prevent the accused from reaching stability and cause them to lose access to the voucher.

Judge Catherine Rayhill focused on the accused’s prior history, stating that a release would inevitably lead to more violent outbreaks.

The judge acknowledged the accused’s mental health and told the defense that she would “reconsider a release if the defense’s plan was better.”

The defense responded by asking what conditions would make their plan “better.”

The judge answered “housing and mental health treatment,” which was part of the defense’s plan throughout the entirety of the matter.

The court denied the request for release and ordered the accused to remain in custody.

The matter was set for trial on June 29.

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