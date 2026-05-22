Letter | Public Defender Experience Valued for Yolo Bench, Boosts Davis Candidacy

Ryan Davis

I recently had the opportunity to hear both candidates for Yolo County Judge speak at a candidate forum. I do feel affinity with Diane Ortiz, with whom I share some biographical details. Both of our grandfathers were bracero farm workers. Diane also spoke well about the need to have more Latinas in elected office. I certainly agree with that.

And yet, as much as I value diversity of identity, I value diversity of experience even more. Ryan Davis’ past experience as a public defender frankly would make him a rarer and more valuable addition to the Yolo County judicial bench than Diane Ortiz’ Mexican heritage. Perhaps it is for this reason that the vast majority of Yolo County’s Latino elected officials and civic leaders support Ryan. It’s a long and impressive list, from West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero to Woodland City Council members Mayra Vega and David Moreno to Yolo County Supervisor Angel Barajas to Davis’ own Gloria Partida.

What we all recognize as Latinos for Ryan is that as much as it matters to have Latino representation at the top, it matters more to be able to truly serve the majority of our community who will never go to law school, but who may may well find themselves in a courtroom someday.

Regardless of his race, I believe Ryan Davis will best serve working class Latinos on the bench. That’s why this proud Latino urges you to vote Ryan Davis for Judge. ¡Sí se puede con Ryan!

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