COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Release, Citing Public Safety Risk and Alleged Pattern of Domestic Violence Violations

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a pretrial bail hearing Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court, the court considered whether the accused should remain in custody or be released pending further proceedings, ultimately ordering detention without bail.

The accused is charged with felony criminal threats with a deadly weapon enhancement, misdemeanor violation of a protective order, and a probation violation stemming from a prior domestic violence case. The hearing focused on whether supervised release conditions could reasonably mitigate risk in light of the accused’s prior history and the current allegations involving threats allegedly made during a domestic dispute.

A deputy district attorney argued that the accused posed a continuing danger to public safety, pointing to allegations that the accused previously used a knife during a domestic confrontation and violated court-issued protective orders intended to prevent further contact with the victim. The prosecution emphasized that prior interventions and legal restrictions had not prevented the alleged continued escalation.

The defense argued for supervised own-recognizance release, contending that noncustodial supervision and treatment-based conditions could address underlying issues such as substance use or mental health needs. Defense counsel emphasized the accused’s right to the least restrictive pretrial conditions and requested release with supervision rather than continued detention.

The prosecution countered that the accused’s alleged conduct demonstrated repeated disregard for court orders and an escalating pattern of threats involving a weapon, making supervision insufficient to ensure public safety or compliance with future court appearances.

After hearing the arguments, the court found that the accused presented a substantial risk to public safety and ordered continued custody without bail pending further proceedings. The ruling reflected the court’s consideration of both the severity of the allegations and the accused’s prior history in determining that no less restrictive alternative would adequately protect the community.

The decision illustrates how California courts evaluate escalating domestic violence allegations and prior protective-order violations when determining whether pretrial release is appropriate.

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