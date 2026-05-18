Atlantic: Election Denialism Becoming Institutionalized in US Politics

WASHINGTON — A new analysis published by The Atlantic argues that election denial movements once viewed as politically fringe are becoming increasingly embedded in American political institutions during President Donald Trump’s second term.

The article, titled “The Election Deniers Are Winning,” examines how individuals who promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election have gained influence in local governments, election oversight efforts and federal politics.

According to The Atlantic, the “universe of people pressing debunked theories is so broad that it’s a feature of the system,” reflecting what the publication describes as a major shift in how election conspiracy theories operate within the Republican Party.

The report highlights several figures involved in election denial activism, including cybersecurity consultant Clay Parikh and attorney Kurt Olsen, both of whom promoted false claims surrounding the 2020 election.

Parikh, according to The Atlantic, spent years circulating conspiracy theories alleging that voting systems were manipulated against Trump supporters. The article states he became part of a broader network of activists attempting to challenge election infrastructure and voting technology nationwide.

The analysis also focuses on efforts to overhaul voting systems in several states. The Atlantic reports that some activists and Republican officials continue advocating for hand-counted ballots and restrictions on electronic voting machines despite courts repeatedly rejecting claims of widespread voter fraud.

One lawsuit discussed in the article involved efforts in Arizona to eliminate electronic vote tabulation entirely. According to The Atlantic, plaintiffs argued the systems created risks of hacking and fraud, though a federal judge dismissed the claims as relying on “hypothetical allegations.”

The article also examines how election denial efforts have expanded beyond litigation into local investigations and records requests targeting election offices.

In California, The Atlantic reports that members of the Riverside Election Integrity Team worked with activists in several counties to obtain election records and investigate claims of fraud tied to recent elections and ballot initiatives.

Sheriff Chad Bianco, who was interviewed for the article, defended those investigations despite criticism from election experts and state officials.

“An investigation increases their confidence,” Bianco told The Atlantic when asked about concerns that the probes could undermine trust in elections.

According to the report, election experts and voting rights advocates worry these investigations may instead deepen public distrust in democratic systems by reinforcing conspiracy theories already disproven by courts and election officials.

The article argues that the movement’s influence now extends into federal government positions as well. Trump’s administration, according to The Atlantic, has adopted aggressive “election integrity” initiatives while elevating individuals who previously promoted election conspiracy theories.

The report describes broader efforts to reshape election administration nationwide, particularly before the 2026 and 2028 elections.

“These officials are already burned out,” The Atlantic writes of longtime election administrators, while “the deniers are getting started.”

Additional reporting from The Washington Post similarly found that several Republican gubernatorial candidates who questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election are now positioned to potentially oversee future elections in battleground states.

Those reports indicate that while many candidates no longer explicitly repeat claims that the 2020 election was stolen, they continue promoting major changes to election systems under the banner of election security and integrity.

The Atlantic article ultimately argues that election denialism is no longer confined to isolated activists or online conspiracy movements. Instead, the publication contends the movement has become integrated into parts of the American political system itself.

“In many ways,” the article concludes, “MAGA has already won its war against American elections.”

The report raises broader questions about public confidence in elections, the role of conspiracy theories in political institutions and how election administration may continue evolving as debates over voter fraud and election integrity remain central issues in national politics.

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