California Takes Steps to Address Educational Inequities for People of Color

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lawmakers and students highlighted the “Empowering California’s Future” initiative, reporting that California universities will now be recognized for their service to Hispanic or Latino and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander (AANAPISI) communities.

A California State Assembly press release states, “Senator Reyes’ bill, SB 1255, would create a statewide designation for California Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). Assemblymember Fong’s measure, AB 2374, would establish a similar designation for Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANHPI-Serving Institutions).” Universities must have a minimum of 25% undergraduate Hispanic enrollment to be considered an HSI and 10% to be considered an AANHPI-Serving Institution.

Chancellor of the San Bernardino Community College District, Diana Z. Rodriguez, Ed.D., states, “Students across California are doing their part. They are working hard to become the medical professionals, teachers, firefighters, skilled workers, business owners, and leaders our communities need. SB 1255 and AB 2374 recognize colleges that help students finish what they started and prepare for good-paying jobs. When students get that chance, all of us benefit.”

Funding institutions that specifically address areas of inadequacy for people of color pursuing higher education can decrease gaps experienced by economically and socially disenfranchised communities, according to California senators. Making generational wealth and education more attainable for future generations of people of color serves all of California, as these Assembly bills promote education and provide elements of affordability, recognition and stability.

In January 2025, Donald Trump issued an executive order to stop federal funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs at universities across the nation. Dr. Mildred García, chancellor of the California State University system, states, “In light of the federal administration’s decision to end funding for the long-standing Minority-Serving Institutions grant programs, the California State University is committed to recognizing and strengthening the vital role that our universities play in supporting our diverse student population.”

In opposition to the current administration’s beliefs, Vincent Rasso, government relations director for the University of California Student Association, highlights diversity as a strength in building up California.

The California State Assembly recognizes the historical failure of universities that denied equal educational opportunities through systemic racism and lack of economic resources.

According to The New Republic, unlike historically Black universities established in 1837, most educational institutions remained segregated until 1957 and strategically inaccessible. Moreover, it highlighted America’s racist relationship with the university system, as it continues to perpetuate inequalities.

The Higher Education Act of 1965, for example, increased people’s ability to attend college, but decades later has left millions of Americans who attended college with debt. Assembly Bills 1255 and 2374 address these concerns by providing economic security and funding additional services within university institutions that support students.

According to the report, “Together, the bills aim to highlight campuses that are successfully supporting students from communities that have historically faced barriers in higher education. The legislation follows the recent designation of California’s Black-Serving Institutions (BSIs).” Student debt is not only a barrier but also a deterrent for people considering higher education.

Dr. Kirin Macapugay, vice chair of the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs (CAPIAA) and chair of CAPIAA’s Higher Education Advisory Committee, states, “An AANHPI-Serving Institution designation creates a framework for visibility, accountability, and intentional investment in student success. California has long led on equity in higher education. With AB 2374, we are building on that legacy by affirming that AANHPI students, and the campuses that serve them, deserve to be seen, resourced and prioritized.”

Dr. Kirin Macapugay states, “SB 1255 and AB 2374 advance this commitment by elevating the importance of institutions that serve historically underrepresented communities and ensuring that students from all walks of life continue to have access to affordable, high-quality higher education. CSU is proud to stand in support of these measures.”

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