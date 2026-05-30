Philly DA: Ex-Sergeant Committed Official Oppression in Jail Assault

DA Larry Krasner – photo courtesy of the DAO

PHILADELPHIA — Former Correctional Sgt. Ernest Blair is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities alleged he assaulted an incarcerated person inside the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in May 2025, according to a statement released by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement regarding the charges held for court against former Correctional Sgt. Ernest Blair in response to his alleged assault of an incarcerated person at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in May 2025.

The Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center opened in 1986 and was the first Philadelphia Department of Prisons facility to use unit management.

It helped divide the incarcerated population into more manageable groups, making it easier to provide assistance and ensure safety for all. PICC has 13 housing units.

Each unit has a yard, laundry facilities, medical triage areas, counseling rooms and staff offices. The units have easy access to classrooms, vocational training areas, law libraries and chapels.

Today, PICC houses adult men.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is the largest prosecutor’s office in Pennsylvania and one of the largest in the nation.

It is responsible for prosecuting nearly 40,000 cases and serves almost 1.5 million residents of the city and county of Philadelphia. It employs 600 lawyers, detectives and support staff.

Its missions are to build safer communities, reduce mass incarceration and ensure public accountability.

Both PICC and the District Attorney’s Office (DAO) work to ensure that incarcerated people have rights and are not denied access to available facilities.

Prior to PICC, managing the incarcerated population was often a difficult task, but after the establishment of the facility, incarcerated people were organized into more manageable groups. Before the development of the District Attorney’s Office, it was difficult for incarcerated people to obtain justice.

Ernest Blair, born May 19, 1992, was held for court on the following charges: aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and official oppression.

According to the FBI, aggravated assault involves the display of, or threat to use, a gun, knife or other weapon that would likely result in death if the assault were completed.

Simple assault is physical harm inflicted on another person that may not require the use of a weapon.

Reckless endangerment of another person involves placing a person at serious risk of bodily injury, and official oppression occurs when an official uses their authority to deny a person their rights or subject them to unlawful violence.

Former Correctional Sgt. Ernest Blair took an oath stating that he would not unlawfully mistreat an incarcerated person while acting in an official capacity; however, authorities allege he violated that oath.

District Attorney Larry Krasner stated, “I want to thank the DAO’s Special Investigations Unit for their work on this investigation.”

Specifically, the oath of honor states that sergeants must uphold integrity, maintain behavioral standards, refrain from subjecting incarcerated individuals to extreme violence and uphold accountability.

“On May 28, 2025, incarcerated person Djean Williams (DOB 01/09/2003) assaulted Blair during an incident inside the correctional facility, and an altercation ensued.”

Following the incident, Williams was taken to the medical unit within PICC.

According to authorities, Blair followed Williams into the medical unit, where Williams was allegedly assaulted again.

Williams was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later arrested in July 2025 in connection with the altercation.

The Philadelphia Prisons Office of Professional Compliance conducted an investigation into the incident, which was later referred to the District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

Blair was arrested, and the District Attorney’s Office filed its complaint in March 2026.

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