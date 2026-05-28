Not So Intelligent Design

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“Intelligent design.”

The phrase itself is a confession. The claim that the human body is so complex, so perfect, so finely tuned that it must have been designed by an intelligence.

But if the design is intelligent, then the designer isn’t.

Or the designer is cruel.

Either way, the “intelligence” isn’t evident in the construction. You don’t design a building that collapses on its occupants and call the engineer intelligent. You don’t design a car that kills its driver and call the manufacturer brilliant. You don’t design a body that kills itself and call the designer god.

Start with the obvious…

The breathing and eating hole.

We breathe and eat through the same tube. Thousands of people choke to death every year. A design that kills its users isn’t intelligent. It’s a choke hazard. Whales have separate blowholes. If the designer could get it right for whales, why not for us? The “intelligent” solution is separate tubes. We got a death trap. A woman in a restaurant. A child at lunch. A man who took a bite of steak and never breathed again. The paramedics arrive. The Heimlich fails. The body is designed to kill itself with food.

The designer is either stupid or sadistic. Pick one.

Then there’s the eye.

The “perfect” example of design that creationists love to cite. Except the optic nerve passes through the retina, creating a blind spot. Blood vessels pass in front, creating shadows and the risk of detachment. Octopus eyes don’t have this flaw. Their nerves route behind the retina. If the designer could get it right for octopuses, why not for us? The “intelligent” solution is wires behind the sensor. We got wires in front of the sensor. The creationist points to the eye as proof of god. The octopus proves the god doesn’t care about you.

The birth canal.

Too narrow for the head. Childbirth is dangerous and painful. The “design” kills women. The “design” kills babies. The “intelligent” solution would be a wider canal or a smaller head. We got neither. The pelvis designed for walking that also has to serve as a birth canal. The compromise kills. A woman screaming. A baby stuck. A doctor with forceps. A body designed to reproduce and also designed to die reproducing. The maternal mortality rate in the United States is the worst among developed nations. Black women die at nearly three times the rate of white women. The “intelligent” designer made a birth canal that kills and made it kill Black women more. That’s not design. That’s a crime scene.

The recurrent laryngeal nerve.

In giraffes it travels 15 feet down the neck and back up instead of taking a direct route of a few inches. No intelligent designer would route a wire 15 feet out of its way. Evolution explains this. The nerve evolved in fish where the direct route made sense. The giraffe’s neck got longer and the nerve had to follow. Evolution works with what it has. It doesn’t start over. It doesn’t design from scratch. It repurposes. It jury-rigs. It makes do. The 15-foot detour isn’t intelligent. It’s the fossil of a fish. It’s the proof of accumulation, not intention.

The prostate.

Surrounds the urethra. Swells with age. Restricts urine flow. A gland that slowly strangles the tube it surrounds isn’t design. It’s sabotage. An older man waking up four times a night to pee. A tube that barely works. A gland that cuts off its own drainage. The “intelligent” solution is to not surround the tube. We got a gland that chokes the patient slowly.

And the missing features. Two sets of teeth.

That’s it. You get one replacement and then you’re on your own. A grandmother who can’t eat corn on the cob anymore. A father who hides his smile because his teeth are gone. Sharks get infinite sets. They never stop replacing them. The “intelligent” designer gave infinite dental regeneration to a killing machine and gave you two sets for a lifetime of chewing. You get cavities. You get root canals. You get dentures. The shark gets a fresh set every few weeks. If the designer could get it right for sharks, why not for you? Vitamin C. Most mammals synthesize their own. Your body has the gene. It’s broken. It’s still there, but it doesn’t work. The “intelligent” designer installed the part but didn’t connect the wires. Sailors with bleeding gums and rotting teeth. Scurvy. Death from a vitamin your body was supposed to make but couldn’t. The spinal cord doesn’t regenerate. Sever it once and you’re paralyzed forever. A young man in a wheelchair. A dive into shallow water. A life changed in a second because the cord can’t heal. Some animals can regenerate spinal tissue. If the designer could give regeneration to a salamander, why not to you?

These “flaws” aren’t random. They’re exactly what you’d expect from evolution. Evolution works with what it has. It doesn’t design from scratch. The recurrent laryngeal nerve makes sense if you understand that it evolved in fish. The spine makes sense if you understand that it evolved for quadrupedal locomotion. The breathing hole makes sense if you understand that it evolved from a simpler system. The flaws are the fossils. The flaws are the proof.

“It’s the Fall” or “Sin corrupted the design.” But that’s saying the designer created a system that could be corrupted by the actions of its creations. That’s not intelligent design. That’s poor engineering. If I design a bridge that collapses when someone drives too fast, I’m a bad engineer. If I design a body that kills itself, I’m a bad designer. A system that fails when used as intended isn’t a system that was corrupted. It’s a system that was never designed well.

“The body is complex.” Complexity isn’t evidence of intelligence. It’s evidence of accumulation. Evolution accumulates. It doesn’t design.

“You can’t prove there’s no designer.” There is no evidence for a designer, and I can prove that the design isn’t intelligent. The flaws prove it. The waste proves it. The cruelty proves it.

“God works in mysterious ways.” That’s not an argument. That’s a surrender. That’s admitting you can’t explain the flaw and calling the failure faith.

“The body is a miracle.” A miracle doesn’t choke on food. A miracle doesn’t die in childbirth. A miracle doesn’t get cancer from the sun.

Call it what it is. Call it biology. Call it evolution.

Don’t call it intelligent.

If there’s a designer, they’re either not intelligent or not benevolent. Either way, not worthy of worship. The flaws prove evolution, not design. The “intelligence” is in the adaptation, not the origin. The breathing hole and the eating hole. The blind spots in the eye. The birth canal that kills. The nerve that takes a 15-foot detour. The prostate that strangles. This isn’t intelligent design. This is accumulated adaptation. This is evolution working with what it has. This is a body that works well enough to reproduce and poorly enough to suffer.

The flaws aren’t the exception. The flaws are the evidence.

The evidence says: Not so intelligent.

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