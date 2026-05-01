Urgent Plea for Humanitarian Parole Issued for Leukemia Patient in ICE Custody

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona lawmakers are urging federal immigration authorities to expedite the release of a seriously ill detainee at the Eloy Detention Center, citing rapid health deterioration and inadequate medical care, according to a press release.

According to the release, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, Rep. Brian Garcia sent a letter to ICE Field Office Director Todd Lyons on behalf of Arizona legislators and the LGBTQIA Legislative Caucus, urging expedited approval of humanitarian parole for Arabella “Yari” Rodriguez Marquez.

Marquez suffers from lymphocytic leukemia and has yet to receive adequate care while being held, the letter explains. She has been in custody for 10 months at the Eloy Detention Center and has since lost 70 pounds.

An article by the Arizona Mirror reports that Arabella was traveling home after a trip to Mexico with her partner, Sonia Almarez, when they were arrested and detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Nogales Port of Entry.

“This year, deaths in ICE custody have risen to the highest numbers in decades, with four of those deaths in Arizona,” the article states.

The joint legislative letter notes that the Eloy Detention Center is “known for its inhumane treatment of migrants, egregious denial of basic health care, and sanctioned harassment of LGBTQ+ detainees.”

Since the initial request for her release, Marquez’s condition has only worsened, with an additional diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis and acute hospitalizations for her confirmed lymphadenopathy and anemia, as reported in the letter.

Additionally, Marquez’s legal counsel has submitted sworn testimony depicting her deteriorating condition, including hematemesis, bruising, bleeding, lymph node swelling, weight loss, anemia and joint pain.

Rep. Garcia highlights that Yari has no criminal history, does not pose a danger to the community or a flight risk, and that her health demands immediate attention and re-evaluation.

“The Eloy Detention Center is not equipped to properly care for Arbella’s conditions… For Arbella to remain at the Eloy Detention Center, with documented evidence of worsening serious medical conditions, along with a history of leukemia, is a death sentence,” the letter states.

The formal request concludes by reiterating the urgency of Marquez’s condition, explaining that any further delay in processing her parole “places her health and life at significant risk.”

As of now, the Arizona LGBTQIA Legislative Caucus and state legislators are awaiting a response from ICE Field Office Director Todd Lyons, which will determine whether Marquez remains at the Eloy Detention Center or is permitted to seek necessary medical care while remaining compliant with federal immigration authorities.

The Arizona LGBTQIA Legislative Caucus and Rep. Brian Garcia are joined by Rep. Anna Abeytia, Rep. Patty Contreras, House Democratic Leader Oscar De Los Santos, House Democratic Assistant Leader Nancy Gutierrez, House Democratic Whip Stacey Travers, House Democratic Whip Quantá Crews, Senate Democratic Leader Priya Sundareshan, Senate Democratic Assistant Leader Catherine Miranda, Senate Democratic Whip Rosanna Gabaldon, Rep. Sarah Liguori, Sen. Lauren Kuby, Rep. Elda Luna-Nájera, Rep. Lorena Austin, Sen. Lela Alston, Rep. Myron Tsosie, Sen. Kiana Maria Sears, Rep. Alma Hernandez, Sen. Analise Ortiz, Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, Rep. Lydia Hernandez, Rep. Christopher Mathis, Sen. Theresa Hatathlie, Rep. Aaron Marquez, Rep. Betty Villegas, Sen. Mitzi Epstein, Sen. Flavio Bravo, Rep. Mariana Sandoval, Sen. Eva Diaz, Rep. Stephanie Simacek, Rep. Lupe Contreras, Rep. Junelle Cavero, Rep. Cesar Aguilar, Rep. Janeen Connolly, Rep. Consuelo Hernandez and Rep. Mae Peshlakai as signatories of the letter.

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