Workers Demand Living Wages on May Day, Urge Support for Federal Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Members of the May Day coalition, working with workers, advocates and lawmakers, mobilized in cities nationwide on Friday, May 1, to demand sufficient living wages and push elected officials to support the Federal Living Wage for All Act, according to a press release from the Living Wage for All coalition.

The coordinated May Day actions continued momentum following the introduction of the Living Wage for All Act, a federal bill that would raise the minimum wage to $25 per hour. Organizers said the movement’s goal is to build momentum for the legislation and advance local wage campaigns across the country.

According to the press release, workers and organizers used May Day to draw attention to wage standards that reflect the real cost of living. Campaigns in different regions have included efforts to raise wages to $27 in Chicago, $30 in Alameda County and New York, and a $25 wage ballot initiative in Washington, D.C.

Organizers described this year’s May Day actions as a shift from symbolic celebration to coordinated political pressure. Workers across the country have been facing rising costs of housing, food, child care and health care, while wages have not kept pace with those increases.

Organizers argued that this gap has created financial strain for many workers and families trying to sustain themselves.

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., a lead sponsor of the Living Wage for All Act, was expected to participate in May Day events in Chicago. According to the release, her involvement demonstrates growing alignment between federal lawmakers and local organizations working to raise wage standards.

Organizers also noted that although public attention often focuses on lowering prices over time, workers are experiencing immediate financial pressures that require higher wages now.

The press release highlighted what organizers described as a disconnect between national conversations about affordability and the everyday economic realities workers face.

Across regions, coalition leaders said the actions emphasized shared challenges facing workers nationwide. Despite recognition of workers during May Day, organizers noted that many individuals still do not earn enough to meet basic living expenses.

The coalition also framed the mobilizations in the context of upcoming political developments, noting that affordability is expected to be a prominent issue leading into the 2026 elections.

According to the release, the growth of living wage campaigns and increased public engagement show rising pressure on elected officials to address economic concerns through policy changes.

In addition to large-scale demonstrations, the coalition made representatives and organizers available for media interviews in key locations across the country, including Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York and the Bay Area.

These representatives were expected to discuss federal and local wage initiatives and how they will affect workers.

The Living Wage for All coalition, which includes more than 100 labor, civil rights and economic justice groups, states that its goal is to ensure every worker in the United States earns a sufficient living wage.

According to the press release, the coalition is pursuing a multi-level strategy that includes federal legislation, state ballot measures and local campaigns to raise wages and eliminate subminimum wages.

Organizers argued that raising the minimum wage will improve workers’ financial stability and strengthen local economies by increasing spending at small businesses.

They also noted that wage increases are connected to broader issues of economic justice and equity.

The May Day mobilizations aimed to demonstrate the scale of support for changing living wage policies and to encourage lawmakers to take action.

According to the press release, the coalition believes a coordinated effort can increase visibility around wage issues and contribute to policy changes at multiple levels of government.

As May Day passed, the coalition’s actions drew increased attention to ongoing debates about wages, affordability and the role of government in addressing economic inequality.

The mobilizations were expected to highlight these issues while advancing legislative solutions such as the Living Wage for All Act.

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