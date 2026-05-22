COURT WATCH: Yolo County Judge Orders Supervised Release with GPS Monitoring Despite Prosecutor Objections

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a pretrial bail hearing Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court, a judge ordered the release of an accused charged with felony shoplifting with prior convictions and a probation violation, despite prosecutor objections and a documented history of missed court appearances.

The accused is charged with felony shoplifting with priors and is also facing a probation violation. The hearing centered on whether she should remain in custody based on her prior history of failing to appear and concerns that she would not return to court if released.

Prosecutors argued that the accused had repeatedly failed to appear in prior proceedings when released from custody and emphasized that she posed a significant flight risk. They requested that the court impose bail or otherwise detain her to ensure her appearance at future hearings.

Defense counsel argued that the accused’s failures to appear were not willful but were connected to her homelessness, lack of income and unstable living conditions. The defense contended that she lacked the resources necessary to reliably comply with court requirements and requested release under the least restrictive conditions available.

The court also considered alternatives to custody, including GPS monitoring and supervised own-recognizance release. Probation raised concerns about limited GPS resources and supervision capacity, but the court found that nonfinancial conditions could still reasonably ensure the accused’s appearance in court.

Despite arguments from the prosecution, the judge ordered the accused released on supervised own recognizance with GPS monitoring and required probation check-ins, finding that less restrictive means were appropriate to manage flight-risk concerns.

The defense highlighted broader issues in California’s pretrial system involving repeat failures to appear, homelessness and the court’s use of noncustodial supervision tools in felony cases.

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