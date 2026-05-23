Florida Executes Knight Amid Constitutional Issues, Unresolved Evidence

STARKE, Fla. — The state of Florida executed Richard Knight on Thursday evening despite unresolved forensic evidence tied to the murder weapon and under an execution protocol critics argue raises constitutional concerns, according to Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

Richard Knight’s life “began in abandonment and instability,” where records show his mother “abandoned him on a bus” and he was “placed into institutional care” by a stranger. Though taken in by a foster family, the “repeated sexual abuse” inflicted by a neighbor allegedly left him with a “seizure disorder.”

Despite these hardships, he reportedly “found stability and meaningful relationships.” Richard became an “artist,” creating sculptures and drawing “birthday cards for his penpals.” Additionally, as a chef, he taught new prison arrivals “how to [create meals using] foods from the prison canteen” to “remind them of home.”

Similarly, when he acknowledged he could be executed, he wrote to a friend with dignity that “If anyone asks what I need, it’s prayers that if they kill me, I handle it with grace.”

The crux of the case centered on Odessia Stephens and her daughter Hanessia Mullings, whose lives were taken by Richard in 2000. On the night they were killed, “another person [was] present at the crime scene,” yet the state allegedly refused to “run a simple fingerprint analysis” that could have uncovered additional information and provided greater clarity about what happened.

According to ABC 7, Richard’s trial testimony revealed the print was “suitable for identification purposes” and was not tied to “Knight, the victims, or any known individual associated with the case.”

Following this, his attorneys suggested that the “unidentified print” be run through the “Automated Fingerprint Identification System” at the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Rather than requiring testing to obtain more information, Florida courts declined to challenge or confirm the “State’s theory.”

According to The Independent Florida Alligator, the jury found Richard guilty in 2006 and “unanimously recommended a death sentence.” Richard attempted to appeal the decision multiple times over the next several years, but those appeals were denied by both the Supreme Court of the United States and the Florida Supreme Court.

In its statement, FADP announced that “under Florida’s execution protocol,” Richard Knight was executed despite alleged complications involving the inability to establish “intravenous access.”

Richard’s attorneys “filed an emergency stay application” indicating prison staff would be authorized to “perform invasive venous cutdown procedures without anesthesia when they cannot establish IV access” under Florida’s protocol. However, the Florida Supreme Court declined to intervene.

The state continued with the execution despite what critics described as demonstrated dangers from “an execution protocol” earlier that day involving Tony Carruthers, carried out “under the shadow of constitutional failure.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who “has the sole and exclusive authority over who on death row lives or dies,” did not fulfill his duty that night with Richard Knight.

Additionally, Gov. DeSantis did not grapple “with [his] irreversible power,” maintain an “open telephone line between the execution chamber and his office,” consider whether the case warranted “a grant of clemency,” or demonstrate the same “respect for life” supporters attributed to Gov. Bill Lee during the Tony Carruthers case.

Instead, this 36th state-sanctioned “machinery of death” was carried out by the state of Florida “under [Gov. DeSantis’s] administration” while he attended a Federalist Society event as “the keynote speaker” in Washington.

FADP argued that any government must be “held to the highest possible standard of fairness, transparency, and human dignity” if it is “willing to take a human life.”

While Richard allegedly “prayed for grace,” Gov. DeSantis was accused of “advancing his political stature” despite having personally “set his execution date.”

The statement further asserted that Richard’s death became “background noise” to a government that treated “executions as routine instruments of political power,” rather than a “solemn exercise of justice.”

Citizens are often asked to accept “that constitutional violations can become final,” that answers to questions “can remain unanswered forever,” and that “human beings can be reduced to case numbers and execution dates” as part of the death penalty system.

However, despite Florida forcing its citizens to accept these conditions, a civilized society should never be expected to accept such “deeply troubling execution practices” without question. Instead, critics argued, the public should refuse.

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