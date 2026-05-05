Florida Supreme Court Orders Further DNA Review in Death Row Case of James Duckett

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FLORIDA — The Florida Supreme Court has ordered additional DNA analysis in the decades-old death penalty case of James Duckett, a decision that could delay his execution further and renew questions about the conviction.

Reporting from the Tampa Bay Times indicates the ruling comes more than a month after Duckett had been scheduled for execution in connection with the 1987 rape and murder of 11-year-old Teresa McAbee.

Previous reporting by the Tampa Bay Times discussed how Duckett was convicted in 1988 in Lake County and has maintained his innocence for decades. The case has drawn increased scrutiny in recent months after a death warrant was issued and later paused amid ongoing disputes over DNA testing that defense attorneys argue could be critical to determining guilt or innocence.

At the center of the legal dispute is biological evidence collected at the crime scene, including a semen sample that has not been fully analyzed using modern forensic techniques. The Tampa Bay Times reports that earlier testing in the case was inconclusive, which has prompted Duckett’s legal team to push for more advanced DNA analysis.

According to the Tampa Bay Times report, the Florida Supreme Court ultimately ruled that additional testing should move forward, overturning a lower court decision that had denied further analysis. As the court explained, the testing could help determine whether the evidence “can be subjected to more advanced DNA testing” using modern methods.

The article also noted it was discussed in court how Duckett’s death warrant expired while judges considered whether new DNA testing should be permitted, further underscoring the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the case.

Trial evidence in the original conviction relied in part on forensic methods that have since faced scrutiny, including hair comparison analysis. Coverage from the Tampa Bay Times highlights that questions about the reliability of such evidence have persisted for years.

The Tampa Bay Times article reported that defense attorneys in the case have argued that modern testing could provide definitive answers. The defense contends that updated forensic analysis may either confirm the conviction or raise reasonable doubt, making it critical before any execution proceeds. One argument emphasized the need for “objective scientific testing” before carrying out a death sentence.

Prosecutors, however, have opposed additional delays, contending that prior testing did not exonerate Duckett and that the conviction should remain intact despite the passage of time.

The report discusses the broader implications of the case, specifically how it reflects tensions in death penalty litigation, particularly in older cases where advancements in forensic science have prompted renewed legal challenges.

While the court’s ruling does not overturn Duckett’s conviction, it ensures further scientific review will take place before the state can move forward with any execution.

The Tampa Bay Times report concludes by discussing that what happens next remains uncertain, including whether new DNA results will be conclusive or whether the state will seek another execution date.

The Florida Supreme Court’s decision signals that questions surrounding the DNA evidence remain unresolved, reinforcing the court’s position that additional review is necessary before a final outcome is determined.

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