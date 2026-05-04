Supreme Court Voting Rights Act Ruling Raises Concerns for Children of Color, Advocates Say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision striking down Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district, a move advocates warn could revive barriers that once prevented thousands of African Americans from voting, according to the Children’s Defense Fund.

The Voting Rights Act, a cornerstone for many people of color in challenging discriminatory voting practices, was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965.

Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, president and CEO of the Children’s Defense Fund, a national children’s advocacy organization, released a response to the Supreme Court’s decision, emphasizing that it “dismantles the … protections” of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and “jeopardizes the civic future and well-being of 37 million Black and brown children in America.”

He added that the ruling may “undo decades of democratic progress,” ultimately undermining the idea that “every child deserves a say in shaping our democracy.”

Similarly, the president of the National Action Network, Rev. Al Sharpton, described the decision as a “‘bullet in the heart of the voting rights movement.’”

With the 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, Section 2 — which “prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or membership” — lawmakers in Louisiana and other states have been allowed to “redraw their congressional maps.”

Rev. Wilson called the decision “deeply hypocritical,” particularly given that the Supreme Court is tasked with upholding “equal protection and fair participation in democracy for all Americans.”

According to AP News, Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district was believed to rely too heavily on race by the court’s conservative majority.

In Callais, the plaintiffs argued that the district “has an unconstitutional racial basis” and does not follow standards, despite being drawn to correct a previously enacted map that violated the Voting Rights Act.

Lawmakers and state officials are uncertain how much of Section 2 remains intact, but some speculate that the ruling could encourage Republican-led states to “eliminate Black and Latino electoral districts that tend to favor Democrats.”

In a related AP News article, author David Lieb wrote that Republican and Democratic states are “scrambling” to redraw their congressional districts “to make it easier for their candidates to win.”

Rev. Wilson said in his statement that the ruling would “give power to a select few, for political gain” and “lead to discriminatory congressional maps.”

President Donald Trump has already urged Texas Republicans to “redraw the state’s congressional districts for political gain,” Lieb reported, while California Democrats and additional states “countered with their own gerrymandering.” Gerrymandering is the act of “political manipulation in legislative map-making.”

Gerrymandering is not illegal under the U.S. Constitution, and “federal courts have no authority to decide whether partisan gerrymandering goes too far.” While there are limits on redistricting, the Supreme Court has upheld challenges on racial grounds in a similar 2023 case in Alabama.

Rev. Wilson and the Children’s Defense Fund fear that “partisan gerrymandering” enabled by the Supreme Court’s decision will “silence the voices of too many Black and Brown children.”

He urged Congress to respond to the ruling, stating that “[d]iverse representation and participation [that benefit all children] in our democracy is necessary” for political advancement in the United States.

The Children’s Defense Fund and many other organizations said they are “committed to fighting” to ensure everyone can “vote, volunteer, and lift their voices for their children, grandchildren and students in their lives.”

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