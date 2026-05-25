Newsom Proclaims Harvey Milk Day, Underscoring Continued Fight for Equality

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation officially declaring May 22, 2026, as “Harvey Milk Day,” honoring the late civil rights leader and emphasizing his lasting impact on struggles for equality, representation and justice.

According to Newsom’s proclamation, Harvey Milk is remembered as “a hero for not just his own community, but for every Californian fighting for freedom and equality.”

The proclamation states that Milk, who was “born on this day in 1930,” later settled in San Francisco and found “a thriving LGBTQ community that faced widespread hostility and had no voice in government.”

Within the proclamation, Milk responded to injustice by organizing “fearlessly,” working alongside “labor and civil rights activists,” and building “coalitions on the idea that freedom and dignity should extend to all human beings, regardless of sexual orientation or identity.”

The proclamation further highlights Milk’s advocacy on behalf of marginalized communities, stating that his “fierce advocacy for the community as a whole — for the LGBTQ community and other marginalized groups — helped him win a seat on San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors in 1977.”

According to Newsom, Milk used his elected office to advance civil rights protections, where he “spearheaded the passage of a landmark gay rights ordinance for the city that prohibited discrimination in housing and employment based on sexual orientation.”

The proclamation also states that Milk “led the statewide grassroots effort to defeat the Briggs Initiative,” and recognizes him as “one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States and the first openly gay person elected in California.”

According to Newsom, Milk’s time in office was brief, as “he was in office for less than a year before he was assassinated,” yet the proclamation emphasizes that “Milk’s impact has carried on far longer and far further than San Francisco.”

The proclamation notes the risks Milk faced as a public figure, particularly stating, “He knew how dangerous visibility could be, as a gay man and as an elected official fighting for the causes he did, and he still chose to stand up.”

The proclamation further emphasizes how Milk’s legacy continues in communities “that continue to stand firm in their identities in the face of injustice,” connecting Milk’s life and activism to broader struggles for equality and social justice.

The proclamation states that Milk’s “courage and unwavering belief in the power of visibility inspired generations of people,” including “undocumented immigrants,” “survivors of abuse” and others “whose voices and experiences have too often been silenced.”

Newsom argues that “Milk’s message endures as a powerful reminder that visibility can foster belonging, strengthen communities, and advance the ongoing pursuit of justice and equality.”

According to Newsom, honoring Milk requires continued advocacy, stating, “Honoring Harvey Milk means refusing to give up or give ground, even as we weather relentless attacks and come face to face with hate.”

The proclamation also emphasizes the need for coalition-building and solidarity, stating that “just as Milk reached out to every community in every neighborhood, finding common ground and acceptance with people of every race, orientation, and religion, we too must continue to reach out to each other.”

Newsom concludes by urging unity, declaring, “We must stand together in the fight for equality, freedom, and acceptance for all.”

According to the proclamation, Newsom officially declared, “NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 22, 2026, as ‘Harvey Milk Day.’”

Through its emphasis on Milk’s efforts to prohibit discrimination, his belief that “freedom and dignity should extend to all human beings,” and the continued need to “stand together in the fight for equality,” the proclamation highlights ongoing social justice concerns involving civil rights, representation and protection for marginalized communities.

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