Davis Teachers Association Endorses Measure V, Citing School Enrollment and Family Housing Needs

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Teachers Association has formally endorsed Measure V, arguing that a lack of housing growth in Davis is undermining school enrollment, limiting access for working families and threatening the long-term health of the community’s public schools.

In a letter announcing the endorsement, DTA political action chair Victor Lagunes wrote that the association has “always been an advocate for the students and schools of Davis” and emphasized the connection between housing availability and the future of local education.

“We understand the foundational role that our schools play in creating community, and believe that strong schools are vital to maintaining our identity as a family-oriented city that values excellent public education for all,” Lagunes wrote.

The endorsement comes as Davis continues to grapple with declining school enrollment, rising housing costs and ongoing debates over growth and development. Measure V, which would authorize the Village Farms development proposal, has become a focal point in the broader discussion over how Davis addresses housing shortages and demographic shifts.

Lagunes argued that limited housing production has increasingly made it difficult for families, educators and workers to remain in Davis.

“What has become clear is that with little housing growth in Davis, there is less access for families with children — which includes our own Davis graduates, university employees, teachers, and others who work and contribute to our city — to live in our community,” he wrote.

“The demand is present, but the supply of family-oriented housing does not match. This has increasingly strained the health of our schools and therefore the identity of our community.”

The letter framed housing growth as directly tied to preserving educational programs and maintaining Davis’ reputation as a family-oriented city.

“We believe our students deserve the best,” Lagunes wrote. “We want them to have schools with sufficient enrollment to continue to run the excellent programs that our community has supported for decades, staffed with teachers and educators that have the opportunity to live in the community that they dedicate their careers to.”

Lagunes also highlighted the amenities and infrastructure associated with new neighborhood development, including parks, bike paths and open space.

“We want students to have more open spaces, parks, and fields to play in, and bike paths to safely get around between neighborhoods,” he wrote. “And we want them to have housing options that suit the needs of their families so that they can live in the same city as their schools, and be more connected to our community.”

The Davis Teachers Association joins a growing list of organizations and community leaders supporting Measure V ahead of the November election.

“DTA wants Davis to continue to be a place for families and excellent schools,” Lagunes wrote. “Please vote Yes on Measure V.”

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