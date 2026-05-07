Ryan Davis Endorsed for Judge by Immigration Law Expert

As an attorney who has practiced immigration law in Yolo County for more than 30 years, I know that the strength of our community depends on a legal system that is accessible, predictable and fair to everyone — regardless of their background or immigration status. Our Superior Court needs judges who understand this implicitly. That is why Ryan Davis has my full support.

In my work, I often see how the complexities of the law can feel insurmountable to those who are marginalized, from vulnerable communities or simply unfamiliar with the system. It is vital that we have judicial officers who approach every individual with the same level of dignity and procedural fairness. I find Ryan to be a person of deep integrity who believes that justice is not a privilege for the few, but a right for all.

Ryan understands that for a court to be truly effective, the people it serves must trust that they will be heard and treated with compassion. Whether someone is a lifelong resident or a newcomer navigating our legal system for the first time, I trust Ryan to apply the law impartially and without bias.

Ryan Davis has extensive legal and judicial experience, as a court commissioner and as a public defender. He has the temperament and the commitment to equity that our county deserves. I am confident that he will serve as a judge who protects the rights of every member of our community and I urge you to join me in voting for him.

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