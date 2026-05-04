Study: Prosecutors Strike Black Jurors at Alarming Rates Despite Batson

NATIONAL — The Batson v. Kentucky ruling, which prohibits prosecutors from rejecting potential jurors based on race, promised to curb wrongful convictions and protect the lives of many, particularly Black individuals caught in the criminal legal system. However, according to the Innocence Project, racially biased jury selection persists more than 40 years after the decision.

For historical context, Tommy Lee Walker, a Black 19-year-old man, was arrested and executed for the 1953 murder and rape of a white woman, Venice Parker. An all-white jury found Walker guilty despite the absence of physical evidence linking him to the crime and the presence of alibi witnesses, according to the Innocence Project.

Seventy years later, the Dallas County Commissioners Court ruled that Walker had been wrongfully executed and was innocent.

“None of the Black alibi witnesses were credited by the all-white jury. If Batson had existed, maybe Tommy Lee Walker lives. It’s as simple as that,” said Chris Fabricant, an Innocence Project attorney.

The Innocence Project emphasized research conducted in Mississippi, which found that “from 1992 to 2017 more than half of the jurors struck by judges were Black. In Louisiana, between 2009 and 2017, prosecutors used nearly 60% of their peremptory strikes against Black prospective jurors, even though Black residents made up roughly one-third of the eligible jury pool.”

Similarly, the article references a California study that found prosecutors struck Black potential jurors in nearly 75% of cases, compared with 0.4% for white potential jurors.

Marcellus Williams, a client of the Innocence Project, was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death in Missouri for the 1998 murder of journalist Felicia Gayle. During jury selection, prosecutors struck a Black prospective juror, stating that he “looked like (Mr. Williams’) brother,” according to the Innocence Project.

Williams was ultimately executed on Sept. 24, 2024, illustrating how racially biased jury selection continues to persist in modern courtrooms.

The Innocence Project also highlights the case of Pervis Payne, “a Black man with intellectual disabilities, (who) was sentenced to death for a 1987 double homicide in Tennessee.” His jury was predominantly white. “The prosecution emphasized the victim’s ‘white skin’ in descriptions of her body,” while portraying Payne as a hypersexual Black man with a history of drug abuse.

“Research shows that diverse juries have higher-quality deliberations, deliberate longer and make fewer factual errors in evaluating evidence,” the Innocence Project states.

Many states have enacted reforms to address racially biased jury selection, including actions by the Washington State Supreme Court and the California Legislature, which have adopted stricter rules limiting peremptory strikes.

Courts have had 40 years to implement Batson, yet similar patterns of injustice persist in the judicial system. “At this point it’s on state legislatures to take the intent of Batson and make sure that the courts are banning the use of discriminatory factors in jury selection,” said Amanda Wallwin, an Innocence Project state policy advocate.

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