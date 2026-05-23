Attorneys Probe Juror Impartiality in Dominguez Insanity Case Retrial

WOODLAND, Calif. — Jury selection proceeded Friday morning in Yolo County Superior Court in the retrial of Carlos Reales Dominguez, with attorneys questioning prospective jurors about media exposure, cannabis use, mental illness and expert testimony in a case centered on an insanity defense.

The matter is being heard before Judge Samuel T. McAdam. Dominguez, the former UC Davis student charged in the 2023 Davis stabbings, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Friday’s proceedings centered largely on follow-up questioning stemming from written juror questionnaires previously completed by members of the jury pool. Attorneys for both sides used the responses to probe whether prospective jurors could remain impartial in a case expected to involve extensive testimony regarding schizophrenia, cannabis-induced psychosis and competing expert opinion.

Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson questioned several jurors about prior exposure to media coverage of the case. One prospective juror acknowledged reading articles about the matter after receiving a jury summons and admitted that prior assumptions about the case could “inform certain parts” of their decision-making.

DPD Hutchinson also questioned jurors regarding their personal experiences with mental illness and cannabis use, both expected to play a central role in the retrial. One juror stated cannabis use should not be legal because “there are a lot of repercussions from the use of marijuana,” while another discussed prior work in a locked psychiatric facility treating individuals with schizophrenia and other serious mental illnesses.

Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian later questioned jurors about their ability to evaluate expert testimony objectively, particularly where jurors themselves possessed scientific or medical backgrounds. DDA Kian repeatedly asked whether prospective jurors could base their conclusions solely on evidence presented during trial rather than outside knowledge or personal assumptions.

The court also addressed potential juror conflicts during the morning session. One prospective juror was questioned after attorneys learned he may be related to a victim advocate employed by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. When asked whether that relationship could affect his impartiality, the juror responded, “I don’t know.”

Judge McAdam additionally reviewed hardship requests and excused several prospective jurors for cause before questioning resumed.

Dominguez remains in custody without bail as jury selection is ongoing in Yolo County Superior Court. Opening statements in the retrial are scheduled for May 26, with proceedings expected to last through early August.

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