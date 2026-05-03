IBAHRI Raises Concerns over International Law Violations in Lebanon Conflict

NATIONAL — The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute has raised concerns over alleged violations of international law as hostilities in Lebanon escalate, warning that ceasefire efforts do not eliminate the need for accountability or investigation.

The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) has raised these concerns regarding alleged international law violations as hostilities in Lebanon escalate. While diplomatic proceedings and engagement are beneficial to prevent immediate violence, the IBAHRI highlights that the current ceasefire does not absolve responsibility under international humanitarian law or the need for investigation.

The IBAHRI notes that while recent efforts led in a meeting by Donald Trump to enforce and strengthen previous ceasefires are a step toward de-escalation behind the scenes, a humanitarian crisis has worsened in Lebanon. Incidents and reports about the hostilities in Lebanon raise concerns regarding international humanitarian law, which, despite the ceasefire, still require investigation and accountability.

“The renewed diplomatic engagement following the recent White House meeting is a potentially important step toward de-escalation. However, it is critical to emphasize that ceasefire discussions or political agreements do not provide legal justification for prior or ongoing uses of force that fall outside the scope of international law,” said Mark Stephens, IBAHRI co-chair. “The reported strikes in Lebanon raise serious questions under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter and appear inconsistent with the strict requirements governing self-defense. These attacks reportedly occurred without warning, in potential violation of obligations to protect civilians under Article 57(2)(c) of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions.”

The main concerns regarding the recent conflict involve Israel’s largest wave of strikes on April 8, 2026. During these attacks, Israel reportedly targeted more than 100 sites, including densely populated areas in Beirut and the Bekaa Valley. Despite a ceasefire agreement between the United States, Israel and Iran, Israeli officials reject Lebanon being included in the scope of this agreement.

Based on reporting by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 2,294 people have been killed since the start of the aggression. Of those killed, 247 were women and 117 were children. Those injured have reached 7,544, including 704 children.

These targeted attacks in highly populated areas “constitute prima facie violations of the principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law, as codified in Articles 48, 51(4) and 51(5)(b) of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, as well as the obligation to take all feasible precautions in attack under Article 57,” the IBAHRI reported.

Baroness Helena Kennedy, director of the IBAHRI, commented that “the indiscriminate and unjustified attacks carried out by Israel on Lebanese territory are deeply alarming.”

“What is urgently required is the protection of civilians long term. The recent White House discussions underscore the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement, and the ceasefire presents a critical opportunity to halt further violence and harm. Yet, any cessation of hostilities must be accompanied by concrete measures to ensure compliance with international law,” Kennedy said.

“International legal and humanitarian obligations unequivocally require all parties to protect civilian life, irrespective of any military objectives. The protection of civilians is not contingent on political negotiations. It is an absolute legal obligation. This moment must be used not only to halt violence, but to secure adherence to the rules governing armed conflict and to ensure accountability where those rules have been breached.”

Additional concerns raised by the IBAHRI include the targeting of medical services and journalists. Based on figures reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, between March 2 and April 16, 2026, Israeli strikes killed 100 medical workers and injured 233. A total of 242 allegations of repeated attacks on medical services have been reported. In one incident on April 12, a clearly marked Lebanese Red Cross ambulance was targeted by drone strikes despite coordinating safe passage with U.N. peacekeeping forces.

The IBAHRI explained that, if true, these allegations may constitute violations of the special protections afforded to medical personnel and units under international humanitarian law, including Articles 12 and 15 of Additional Protocol I and Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

In addition to the targeting of medical services, reports of targeting journalists have also emerged. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that nine journalists have been killed by the Israeli military, including three in a single strike on their vehicle on March 28. Under international humanitarian law, journalists are civilians under Article 8(2)(b)(i) of the Rome Statute, and targeting them would constitute a war crime.

The IBAHRI continues to advocate for further action and investigation into these reports.

“Diplomatic developments, including those emerging from Washington, may offer a pathway to reducing hostilities. However, international humanitarian law is unequivocal: civilian life and infrastructure, including medical personnel and journalists, must never be targeted,” said Hina Jilani, IBAHRI co-chair. “The scale, intensity and apparent pattern of Israel’s strikes on Lebanon raise serious concerns of grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions. A ceasefire, while welcome, cannot substitute for accountability. Independent investigations into alleged violations remain an essential legal requirement. Accountability is not optional, and we will continue to advocate firmly for its enforcement.”

The IBAHRI called on the international community to press all parties to adhere to ceasefire agreements and engage in meaningful diplomatic efforts to ensure a durable and just peace in the region; ensure urgent, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid delivery across Lebanon; support reconstruction efforts and facilitate the return of displaced communities; establish and support thorough and independent investigations into alleged violations of international humanitarian and human rights law; and, in light of credible evidence of serious violations by Israeli forces, urge all states to suspend arms transfers to Israel in accordance with their international legal obligations.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: