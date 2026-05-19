Judge Rejects Prosecution Bid to Bar Cameras in Dominguez Murder Retrial

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a pretrial hearing Monday in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Samuel T. McAdam ruled that television cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the retrial of People v. Dominguez, denying a prosecution request to exclude broadcast media amid arguments over courtroom transparency and the potential impact media coverage might have on jurors and witnesses.

Carlos Reales Dominguez is charged with two counts of murder in connection with a 2023 stabbing in Davis.

The case has been ongoing since 2023, when Carlos Reales Dominguez was arrested in connection with a series of stabbings in Davis that left two people dead and one woman injured.

The hearing centered on a motion by Deputy District Attorney Alex Kian seeking to exclude broadcast cameras from the courtroom. The prosecution argued that cameras in the courtroom could interfere with and influence juror decision-making, as well as create courtroom distractions and witness discomfort.

The prosecution argued that although livestream access and public attendance would remain available, televised cameras could greatly interfere with perceptions and behavior inside the courtroom and raise privacy concerns for participants.

Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson opposed the prosecution’s motion, arguing that broadcast coverage not only enhances transparency but also supports the accused’s right to a fair trial.

Defense counsel also stated that livestream coverage is not always reliable and can suffer from technical failures, as well as audio complications with “mics not working properly,” making livestreaming an insufficient substitute for live broadcast coverage.

The defense also argued that access to recorded testimony is useful for trial preparation, specifically when official transcripts are not immediately available during ongoing proceedings.

Representatives from various media organizations, including Fox and CBS, addressed the court in support of continued camera access. Each media representative argued that livestream coverage is often lower in quality than standard broadcast coverage and that livestream footage is more susceptible to internet interruptions, limiting the public’s ability to observe proceedings without obstacles or technical difficulties.

A documentary filmmaker also attended the hearing and stated that broadcast footage provides higher-quality audio and video, allowing for more accurate documentation of courtroom proceedings.

Judge Samuel T. McAdam acknowledged that the livestream system has been prone to technical difficulties during prior proceedings. The judge also noted that although courtrooms remain open to the public, livestream coverage does not always provide adequate access.

The judge ultimately denied the prosecution’s motion to bar broadcast media from the courtroom and ruled that television cameras would be permitted to remain in the courtroom under existing media coverage rules. Jury selection proceedings, however, will not be broadcast.

The retrial is scheduled to proceed with jury selection later this week, with opening statements set for May 26.

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