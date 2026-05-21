Court Watch: Yolo Judge Orders Conditional Release, Keeps $110K Bail in Felony Assault

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County judge ordered an accused person released on supervised own recognizance once a bed becomes available at Walter’s House following Friday’s hearing, while also maintaining bail at $110,000.

The accused appeared in court on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. According to witnesses, counsel stated the accused held a knife to someone’s neck and threatened to kill them.

Deputy District Attorney Aaron Rojas argued the accused has a “20-year history of violence” that has become “increasingly more serious over the years.” He contended that nonfinancial conditions “would [not] be sufficient to protect public safety.”

Rojas urged the court to consider whether bail should be denied or, if the court determined bail was appropriate, whether nonfinancial alternatives would be sufficient. He explained, “In re Kowalczyk didn’t say that the reasonable amount of bail means it has to be easily affordable or convenient.”

Deputy Public Defender Katie De Anda provided context regarding the accused’s criminal history, stating the incident was not a “domestic violence incident.” She also argued that the credibility of a complaining witness was at issue, noting the witness allegedly lied to a police officer about their name, prompting what she described as a Brady violation and impeachment material.

De Anda noted that when the case was initially presented to the court, the district attorney stated the accused was on PRCS (Post Release Community Supervision), which she said was “categorically untrue” because the accused had been terminated from PRCS after going a full year without a violation. She argued this demonstrated the accused could be successfully supervised and that the court should impose less restrictive measures to address public safety concerns.

She further requested the accused be released once a treatment bed at Walter’s House became available and asked that the accused’s HHSA (Health and Human Services Agency) caseworker provide support services to address substance use issues.

Rojas argued there was no evidence that “controlled substances or alcohol” contributed to the accused’s behavior. He stated his review of the most recent SOR report indicated there was “no legal drug use during the past 6 months,” and questioned how placement in a treatment program would protect public safety if “substance use wasn’t the driving factor in the current conduct.”

Countering what she described as a “presumptuous” claim, De Anda stated the accused qualified for residential treatment through an ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) assessment, indicating the accused would take prescribed medication during the residential portion of treatment, which she argued would benefit public safety in the long term.

Judge Clara Levers reviewed the SOR reports and preliminary hearing findings, where the magistrate “denied a request for release…without prejudice based on how his diagnoses and medication were going to be administered,” and found the accused did not pose a risk to society.

After considering the arguments from both counsel, Judge Levers stated that “non-financial conditions” would protect the public. She ordered that when the accused is transported to Walter’s House, he must remain “compliant” with medical orders and may not possess weapons. She added that upon release, the accused would remain under SOR supervision through probation.

The accused is scheduled to be released on supervised own recognizance once a bed becomes available following Friday’s hearing, while bail remains set.

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