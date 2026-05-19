Court Watch: Yolo Judge Jails Cancer Patient, Denying Diversion in Petty Theft Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge denied a request for judicial diversion for a 67-year-old woman battling advanced cancer and instead sentenced her to jail during a hearing in a petty theft case.

Deputy Public Defender V. Morales O’Connor argued that the accused was an appropriate candidate for diversion because of her medical condition and limited criminal history. The defense emphasized that the accused had undergone chemotherapy and had recently learned that her cancer had “tripled and spread throughout her lungs.”

The defense further argued that the accused had no significant prior convictions and was continuing medical treatment, maintaining that diversion would provide an alternative to incarceration while allowing her to address her health condition.

Deputy District Attorney S. Decillis opposed the request, arguing that the accused demonstrated a repeated pattern of theft-related behavior despite prior opportunities for diversion. The prosecution stated that the accused “outright admits that she continues to steal from retail stores because she thinks she can get away with it.”

While acknowledging that the accused had no prior convictions, the prosecution argued that her repeated theft behavior demonstrated a pattern serious enough to require accountability.

Judge Catherine A. Rayhill ultimately denied the request for diversion, stating that the accused demonstrated a “pattern and practice” of theft and showed “absolutely no remorse for her behavior.” The court added, “I do feel bad that you’re ill, but that doesn’t justify stealing from vendors.”

The court sentenced the accused to 12 months of informal probation, ordered her to pay fines and imposed eight days in county jail despite the defense’s concerns regarding her ongoing cancer treatment and declining health condition.

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