Yolo Court Upholds Felony Concealed Weapon Charge Despite Visible Handle

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Tuesday found probable cause to hold an accused person to answer on a felony concealed dirk or dagger charge after testimony showed only a small portion of the knife handle was visible during a police contact.

During the felony preliminary hearing held May 26, 2026, the court considered whether a knife discovered during a police contact was sufficiently concealed to support a felony dirk or dagger charge, ultimately finding probable cause and holding the accused to answer.

The accused is charged with possession of a concealed dirk or dagger in connection with a fixed-blade knife recovered during a police search. The hearing focused on whether the knife met the statutory requirement of “substantial concealment,” given that part of the handle was visible from the accused’s pocket at the time of the initial contact.

A Davis Police Department officer testified that during a field contact, he observed approximately 1 inch of a red knife handle protruding from the accused’s front pants pocket. The officer detained the accused based on that observation and later recovered a fixed-blade knife approximately 10 inches in total length.

The officer stated that while a portion of the handle was visible, the majority of the weapon remained inside the pocket prior to the search.

The defense argued that the visibility of the handle meant the weapon was not sufficiently concealed, emphasizing that the officer immediately recognized it as a knife upon seeing the exposed portion.

The defense contended that this undermined the felony classification and suggested the facts supported a lesser offense rather than a concealed weapon charge.

The prosecution argued that concealment does not require complete invisibility and that the statute is satisfied where a significant portion of a weapon remains hidden from ordinary view.

Prosecutors maintained that the officer’s need to detain and retrieve the weapon demonstrated that it was not fully apparent or openly carried.

After hearing the arguments, the court ruled that the elements of the felony charge were met for purposes of the preliminary hearing.

The judge found that the knife was substantially concealed despite partial visibility and held the accused to answer on the felony count.

The ruling underscores the legal gray area in concealed weapon cases, where minimal visibility of an object can still be sufficient to support felony-level charges depending on how courts interpret “substantial concealment.”

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