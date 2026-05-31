Human Rights Watch Warns Russia’s Proposed ‘Civic Death’ Law Would Strip Exiled Dissidents of Basic Rights

MOSCOW — Human Rights Watch is warning that a proposed law in Russia would effectively impose “civic death” on political opponents living in exile, allowing authorities to strip dissidents abroad of fundamental civil rights, including property ownership, financial access, and participation in civic and political life.

According to Human Rights Watch, the proposed legislation would allow the government to deny exiled dissidents basic civil liberties, including the right to buy or own property, access financial services, and participate in civic affairs. The measure comes amid an ongoing campaign by the Russian state against political opponents, journalists, activists, and anti-war critics who fled Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch argues that, if enacted, the law would mark another escalation in the Kremlin’s campaign against political opposition.

According to the organization, the legislation would enable Russian authorities to impose “civic death” on opponents of the regime by treating political opposition as grounds for social and economic ostracism.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of journalists, lawyers, academics, LGBTQ+ activists, and political dissidents left the country amid a sweeping crackdown on those who spoke out against the war. Russian authorities increasingly targeted dissidents both inside Russia and abroad through surveillance, prosecutions, “foreign agent” designations, and “extremist” charges.

Under existing restrictive laws, designation as a “foreign agent” or association with an “undesirable” organization often results in severe limitations on employment, freedom of expression, financial activities, and participation in civic affairs.

Human Rights Watch further noted that the Russian government has steadily expanded the reach of such laws since 2020, enabling authorities to prosecute political critics for activities that previously had not been considered criminal.

The proposed “civic death” law would reportedly intensify repression of Russian dissidents who continue to criticize the government while living abroad.

Critics of the Kremlin argue that the legislation represents a continuation of state policies aimed at eliminating political opposition both within Russia and beyond its borders.

The proposal also reflects a broader trend of transnational repression by authoritarian governments. As documented by Freedom House, an increasing number of governments are using lawsuits, international arrest warrants, surveillance, and economic pressure to target political critics living overseas. Russia is widely regarded as one of the most aggressive states engaging in such practices.

Human rights advocates contend that these policies create fear among political activists and dissidents living abroad because of the threat of reprisals against family members who remain in their home country, as well as the risk of losing property, financial assets, and other rights.

The recent wave of repression has already included widespread prosecutions of government critics under extremism and foreign-agent laws, censorship of independent media, arrests of anti-war protesters, and the detention of political opponents.

In March of this year, Human Rights Watch reported that Russian authorities continued to intensify repression against political critics through expanded surveillance, censorship, and prosecutions for allegedly “undermining state security.”

The organization also reported that the Russian government has increasingly weaponized the judicial system against members of the LGBTQ+ community, journalists, historians, and nongovernmental organizations.

For example, Russia last year designated Human Rights Watch an “undesirable organization,” effectively preventing the group from conducting its activities within the country and, according to the organization, seeking to silence independent monitoring of human rights violations.

Experts say the proposed legislation reflects a broader shift in Russia’s political system following the launch of the war in Ukraine, during which criticism of the government increasingly came to be viewed as a threat to national security.

According to Freedom House’s 2026 report, Russia is considered an authoritarian state in which political power is concentrated around Russian President Vladimir Putin, while the courts, security services, and media largely serve the interests of the ruling government.

Critics warn that if the law is adopted, it would further erode the remaining freedoms of Russian citizens and political dissidents by making exile synonymous with the loss of basic rights.

They also argue that the legislation could create a chilling effect not only within Russia but throughout Russian-speaking communities abroad, where critics of the Kremlin already face intimidation and repression.

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