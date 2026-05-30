The Coward’s Way Out

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The guy in the comments used to write like he was wearing mittens. Misspellings. Run-on sentences. The wrong “there” every single time. You could see him. You could hear him. He was a person with a keyboard and a grievance and a third-grade education. You could disagree with him, but at least you were disagreeing with him.

Now he writes like a think-tank-bro. Transitional phrases. Bullet points. “Furthermore.” “In conclusion.” The syntax is immaculate. The logic is still rotten. The surface is just so polished that you have to squint to see the rot underneath.

He didn’t get smarter. He got a subscription.

But he wants you to believe he did the work. He wants the credit. He wants the authority. He stands there in his borrowed suit and expects you to call him sir. The fraud isn’t just the output. The fraud is the pride. The guy who used to struggle to spell “definitely” now using “moreover” like he earned it. Like he bled for it. Like he sat up at 2am wrestling with the sentence until it finally surrendered. He didn’t. He typed a prompt and hit enter. The machine did the work. He took the credit. That’s not a tool. That’s a mask. And the cowardice of it should make you sick.

Writing is thinking. The struggle to find the right word is the struggle to find the right thought. The sentence rewritten three times is the idea refined three times. The stumble isn’t inefficiency. It’s the work. It’s the human. Skip the struggle and you skip the understanding. The guy who prompts the machine and copies the output didn’t think. He performed the motion of thinking without any of the labor. And the labor is where the learning lives. Without the labor, there is only the performance. And the performance rots the muscle underneath. The brain that doesn’t struggle atrophies. The mind that doesn’t reach stops growing. The person who outsources the hard part becomes incapable of the hard part. And then they’re dependent. On a tool they don’t understand. On a company that can change the model tomorrow. On a system that can be wrong in ways they can’t detect. When it fails, and it will fail, they have nothing. No foundation. No backup. No actual knowledge to fall back on. Just the empty confidence of the person who never learned the thing they’re pretending to know.

Bad arguments dressed in good prose are harder to kill. The commenter who used to be obviously wrong was easy to dismiss. The flaws were visible. The logic was transparent. Now the same wrong idea comes wrapped in syntactically perfect sentences. The surface shines. The substance rots. You have to dig through the shine to find the rot. And most people won’t dig. They’ll read the “furthermore” and assume the thinking is sound. They’ll see the “in conclusion” and assume the argument holds. The confidence is counterfeit. The authority is unearned.

But the reader can’t always tell. That’s the damage. That’s the danger. The stupid used to be identifiable. Now they’re camouflaged. The incompetent used to announce themselves with every keystroke. Now they hide behind the output of a machine that learned from people who actually knew things. The parasite wears the skin of the host. And the host is you. The people who actually did the thinking. Who actually wrote the words. Who actually struggled with the ideas. Your labor was scraped. Your words were ingested. And now this guy who never had an original thought in his life presents the output like he earned it. Like he thought it. Like it’s his. It’s not his. It’s a mirror reflecting a million other mirrors. And he’s standing in front of it taking credit for the light.

And the town square is full of mannequins now. The guy at the bar who used to be wrong but interesting, is now wrong and boring because he’s just reading the script the machine wrote. The friend who used to write funny emails, now writes press releases. The politician who used to stumble through a speech, now delivers AI-generated focus-grouped nothing.

The idiosyncrasy is gone. The weird voice is gone. The broken grammar that carried a truth the polished sentence couldn’t is gone.

Remember the guy who used to write like he was running downhill and couldn’t stop? The one who’d go on these beautiful deranged tangents that somehow landed closer to truth than any op-ed ever could?

That guy’s gone. He’s been replaced by a smoother version of himself. A version that sounds like everyone else. A version that has all the right words and none of the life. The average of the average of the average. The human voice flattened into a statistical probability. The weird killed by the efficient. The true killed by the polished.

Who benefits from a population that can’t tell the difference between knowledge and the appearance of knowledge? The same people who always benefit from ignorance. The tech companies selling the subscription. The consultants selling the efficiency. The politicians selling the policy written by a machine they don’t understand. The system that needs you confused so you’ll believe whatever they tell you. The appearance of competence is more profitable than the messy reality of human learning. The appearance of expertise is cheaper than the real thing. So we get the appearance. We get the mask. We get the performance. And the performance is the point. A population that outsources its thinking to machines, stops being able to think. A democracy that can’t reason; can’t govern itself. A society that can’t distinguish between truth and truthiness will believe whatever the machine tells it. And the people who profit from the confusion will be the last ones to notice when the whole thing collapses. Because they’ll be too busy asking the machine to write their defense.

You want to sound smart?

Do the work.

Read the book.

Write the sentence.

Struggle with the idea. Fail. Try again. Earn the word. The struggle isn’t a bug. It’s the feature. It’s the proof that you’re human. It’s the evidence that you’re actually thinking. The guy who skips the struggle didn’t save time. He surrendered it. He gave away the only part that mattered. He traded the labor for the output and called it efficiency. It’s not efficiency. It’s surrender. It’s the coward’s way out. And the cowardice should be named. The guy who presents the machine’s output as his own thought is a fraud. He’s a thief wearing a suit he didn’t sew. He’s a ventriloquist’s dummy pretending he has a voice. He doesn’t have a voice. He has a subscription. And the subscription doesn’t make him smart. It makes him dependent. It makes him hollow. It makes him a mannequin in a world that needs humans.

The old Dunning-Kruger was a tragedy. The new one is a heist. And we’re the ones being robbed. Of the humans. Of the voices. Of the struggle that made the voices real. The guy in the comments is still there. He still doesn’t know what he’s talking about. But now he has a machine that makes him sound like he does. And the rest of us have to live in a world where the stupid sound smart. Where the confident are counterfeit. Where the mask doesn’t slip because the mask is the new skin.

Take the mask off. Do the work. Or admit you can’t. But stop pretending the machine’s voice is yours. It’s not. It’s the echo of everyone who actually tried. And you’re not them.

You never were.

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