Thousands Rally Nationwide on May Day to Protest Rising Cost of Living

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the United States on May 1, mobilizing nationwide to protest a deepening cost-of-living crisis affecting millions of working families. Labor and community leaders and groups are leading the rallies, according to a press release from People’s Action and the May Day Strong coalition. Described as a national network of grassroots organizations, People’s Action aims to build political power among working-class communities to influence policy changes at the local, state and federal levels.

The coalition supports more than 4,000 events across the country, made up of over 500 organizations calling for policies that prioritize “workers over billionaires.” According to the press release, participants in the organizations say their actions and mission center on affordability issues such as housing, food, health care and energy costs.

“Our families come first—not the greed of billionaires,” said People’s Action Executive Director Sulma Arias in the release. She argues that basic needs have become increasingly unaffordable due to systemic economic inequalities. In support, the press release cites polling data showing that the cost of living remains the top financial concern for Americans. The data shows concern regarding rising expenses for groceries (62%), gas (60%) and housing (52%). About 55% of Americans said their financial situation is worsening, the highest level recorded in 25 years, according to the release.

Due to increasing costs, nearly 80% of voters report changing their spending habits, such as reducing entertainment and travel. Sixty-four percent of adults are also concerned about affording health care, citing concerns expected to rise due to anticipated policy changes, according to the press release. Furthermore, 49% of families lack sufficient resources to cover basic necessities and expenses, and organizers highlight that this figure could increase as more 2026 economic data becomes available.

With action focused on local and national affordability issues, events are occurring across the nation. In Charleston, West Virginia, members of the West Virginia Citizen Action Group marched through downtown with instruments in an effort to draw attention to economic disparities. The press release also cites members of Ground Game LA in Los Angeles marching to oppose federally ordered evictions. Meanwhile, in Milwaukee, participants are advocating for a $20 minimum wage by 2027.

These are not the only locations seeing protests. According to the press release, cities such as Phoenix and Raleigh are also hosting rallies focused on reducing costs and supporting families, as well as increasing investment in public education.

Nonpartisan actions are also being led by affiliates of the People’s Action Institute in cities such as Chicago, Denver and Las Vegas, which, according to the release, include campaigns targeting corporate tax practices, housing costs and labor protections. Economic campaigns are central, as organizations argue that policies and corporate practices are contributing to rising costs.

By advocating for an “affordability agenda rooted in dignity,” participants are mobilizing across the country to protest these policies. Government subsidies and tax structures may benefit large corporations, the release argues, while increasing financial burdens on working families. With calls for increased investment in public services such as health care, child care and clean energy, the coalition emphasizes the need for broader economic reforms.

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