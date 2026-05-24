Sunday Commentary: Measure V May Reflect a Changing Conversation About Housing and Schools in Davis

People keep asking me for my prediction on Measure V, and to be honest, it is difficult to judge. If you read comments on Facebook and Nextdoor, you would likely conclude the measure is headed toward defeat — and given Davis history, that would not be an unreasonable assumption.

For 25 years, Measure J votes have often reflected a deep skepticism toward peripheral growth and large housing proposals. Davis voters have repeatedly shown a reluctance about development, especially projects on the city’s edges.

At the same time, there are factors in this election cycle that feel fundamentally different from previous Measure J campaigns, and that could change the outcome potentially.

Historically, Davis voters were often skeptical of growth, but increasingly the electorate appears to acknowledge that housing scarcity has become a serious challenge affecting the broader future of the community.

Housing affordability, school enrollment decline, demographic stagnation and workforce displacement are increasingly part of the political discourse in Davis.

As such, they are being viewed as symptoms of a huge underlying problem: Davis has not built enough family-oriented housing over the last two decades.

The enrollment numbers facing the Davis Joint Unified School District are difficult to ignore. District enrollment has declined by roughly 300 students since 2019 and continues to trend downward – with projection placing the decline potentially at 1000 students over the next decade.

District officials and many community members see rising housing costs as the central cause of declining enrollment, arguing that families who once would have settled in Davis can no longer afford to buy homes in the city.

While some of that has been mitigated through interdistrict transfers of students whose parents work at UC Davis or DJUSD, projections show that will not be near enough to offset the decline.

As we have pointed out, Davis has built only about 805 single-family homes in the past 20 years — fewer than 40 per year.

In a city with a major research university, nationally ranked public schools and a strong regional job base, such limited housing production has had predictable consequences.

Home prices have risen dramatically, competition for available housing has intensified and more working families have been forced to live outside the city and commute in.

That includes many UC Davis employees, teachers, health care workers and young professionals who contribute to the city every day but increasingly find homeownership unattainable within Davis itself.

Even transfer students in local schools are primarily the children of people who work in Davis but cannot afford to live there full time.

When families cannot afford to live in Davis, schools lose students and funding, creating mounting pressure for staffing cuts, program reductions, school consolidation discussions and growing uncertainty about the district’s long-term financial stability.

For many supporters of Measure V, the answer begins with housing.

Linking Measure V to the future of Davis schools could prove politically significant because the community has historically shown an extraordinary willingness to financially support public education through repeated parcel tax approvals and other funding measures aimed at preserving school quality.

That pattern began in particularly visible fashion during the 2008 financial crisis, when the district faced severe budget shortfalls and potential layoffs. Community members mobilized to raise money to temporarily prevent cuts while also supporting a parcel tax measure to stabilize funding.

Support continued in 2020, when voters approved a substantial parcel tax increase designed to help teacher salaries remain more competitive with neighboring districts.

Then again in 2024, Davis voters approved making the parcel tax permanent and indexing it to inflation by a decisive 70-30 margin.

Residents in Davis have consistently placed a high value on public education and having consistently been willing to support policies they believe protect local schools.

For the past 15 to 20 years, Davis has struggled with two simultaneous realities: rising housing costs and declining school enrollment.

As fewer young families can afford to live in Davis, the effects are illustrated by declining enrollment, staffing concerns and discussions about possible school closures.

Many voters now recognize that family-oriented housing may be necessary not simply to satisfy state housing mandates, but also to preserve the long-term vitality of the community itself.

That does not mean opposition to Measure V has disappeared. We see the usual concerns about traffic, sprawl, infrastructure, environmental impacts and growth.

At the same time – this time feels different.

District leaders, housing advocates and community organizations have repeatedly warned that Davis risks becoming increasingly inaccessible to younger households, teachers and middle-income workers.

Without new housing opportunities, many employees tied to UC Davis, local schools and essential services are forced into long commutes from surrounding communities.

That dynamic affects not only housing affordability, but also the social fabric of the city itself.

Fewer families with children living locally means fewer students in neighborhood schools, fewer long-term community connections and increasing pressure on institutions that depend on stable enrollment and demographic continuity.

In that context, the endorsement from the Davis Teachers Association may ultimately prove game changing by taking huge swaths of the electorate away from the usual landuse debate and towards a focus on the schools – which has proven time and time again in Davis – politically viable.

The DTA formally endorsed Measure V this week (or at least publicly announced it), arguing that the city’s lack of housing growth is undermining school enrollment, limiting access for working families and threatening the long-term health of Davis public schools.

In a letter announcing the endorsement, DTA political action chair Victor Lagunes wrote that the association has “always been an advocate for the students and schools of Davis” while emphasizing the connection between housing and educational stability.

“We understand the foundational role that our schools play in creating community, and believe that strong schools are vital to maintaining our identity as a family-oriented city that values excellent public education for all,” Lagunes wrote.

Lagunes argued that insufficient housing production has increasingly made it difficult for families, educators and workers to remain in the city.

“What has become clear is that with little housing growth in Davis, there is less access for families with children — which includes our own Davis graduates, university employees, teachers, and others who work and contribute to our city — to live in our community,” he wrote.

“The demand is present, but the supply of family-oriented housing does not match. This has increasingly strained the health of our schools and therefore the identity of our community.”

The letter framed housing growth as directly connected to maintaining educational programs and preserving Davis’ identity as a family-oriented city.

“We believe our students deserve the best,” Lagunes wrote. “We want them to have schools with sufficient enrollment to continue to run the excellent programs that our community has supported for decades, staffed with teachers and educators that have the opportunity to live in the community that they dedicate their careers to.”

Lagunes also noted the neighborhood amenities associated with new development, including parks, bike paths and open space.

“We want students to have more open spaces, parks, and fields to play in, and bike paths to safely get around between neighborhoods,” he wrote. “And we want them to have housing options that suit the needs of their families so that they can live in the same city as their schools, and be more connected to our community.”

It is easy to dismiss the endorsement as self-interested. But doing so may miss the larger shift occurring in the public conversation.

Housing is no longer being debated solely as a land-use issue. Increasingly, many residents appear to see it as tied to the future sustainability of Davis itself — its schools, workforce, demographics and long-term identity as a family-oriented community.

Whether that shift is enough to change the outcome of a Measure J election remains uncertain.

However, the community seems much more willing to recognize the housing crisis than in previous elections – will that be enough to overcome the reluctance of longtime residents to build on farmland? Hard to know. But at least this time, it’s a different conversation.

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