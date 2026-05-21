Attorneys Urge Halt to Florida Execution Amid New Mental Health Allegations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorneys for Florida death row prisoner Luke Hart are urging courts to halt his execution and consider newly raised allegations involving mental health, brain development and other developmental issues that they argue were not properly addressed during his original trial.

According to the Florida Death Penalty Substack blog, attorneys for Hart have filed appeals arguing that the sentencing process and use of the death penalty in the case failed to adequately consider Hart’s psychological issues and developmental problems.

Luke Hart was sentenced to death in 1995 after he was convicted of murdering his father and stepmother in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the appeals, attorneys for Hart argue that judges lacked critical information about his psychological issues, abuse and neurological problems that should have been considered during the decision-making process.

The case raises broader questions about how courts address mental health, brain development and childhood trauma-related issues in capital punishment cases.

Over the past several decades, the U.S. Supreme Court has acknowledged multiple studies showing that neurological development can continue well into early adulthood, particularly in areas of the brain associated with emotional regulation and decision-making.

In the landmark ruling Roper v. Simmons, the court barred the use of the death penalty for minors, concluding that children are less culpable than adults because of incomplete brain development.

The same principle was later applied in Miller v. Alabama.

Although Hart was legally an adult at the time of the crime, his attorneys argue that neurological problems made him less culpable than a healthy adult.

The case comes as Florida’s death penalty system has become one of the most active in the nation.

According to data from the Death Penalty Information Center and the Florida Department of Corrections, Florida continues to maintain one of the largest death row populations in the country.

Opponents of capital punishment cite the case as an example of how death penalty prosecutions can overlook issues involving psychological problems, cognitive impairments, traumatic experiences and inadequate legal representation.

Other concerns raised by death penalty opponents include racial disparities, wrongful convictions and inconsistencies in sentencing.

Supporters of capital punishment, meanwhile, argue that the death penalty remains a necessary punishment for the most severe murders and that most post-conviction claims have already been reviewed by courts over the years.

Florida’s death penalty system has also faced several constitutional challenges in recent years, including disputes over sentencing procedures, jury recommendations and execution protocols. Despite ongoing debates surrounding criminal justice reform and capital punishment, Florida lawmakers and governors have continued to support the death penalty.

The new appeals in Hart’s case also raise questions about the quality of legal representation provided in death penalty cases. Attorneys argue that trial counsel failed to conduct a thorough investigation into mitigating factors that could have influenced the case, including Hart’s mental health, exposure to domestic violence and developmental trauma.

Legal scholars and attorneys have long argued that investigating mitigating factors is critical in capital punishment cases because jurors are often asked to determine whether an individual should be executed based in part on psychological condition and potential for rehabilitation.

The latest appeals filed on Hart’s behalf have strengthened arguments against the death penalty, according to capital punishment opponents.

Organizations advocating for the abolition of the death penalty include the Death Penalty Information Center, the Equal Justice Initiative and other mental health advocacy organizations.

Those groups argue that individuals who have experienced severe trauma, suffer from mental illness or experience cognitive impairments should not be subjected to the death penalty because such conditions can significantly affect behavior and judgment.

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