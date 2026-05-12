Court Allows Mental Health Treatment Plan over Prosecution Objections in Yolo County Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — Deputy District Attorney Candace Guthmiller repeatedly argued in Yolo County Superior Court that an accused person with a mental health disorder should be denied supervised own recognizance release and opposed bail, contending the accused’s diagnosis posed a risk to public safety.

DDA Guthmiller argued the basis for opposing outpatient care was the lack of supervision and the possibility of future adjudication involving the accused.

A licensed clinical social worker testified that visual and auditory hallucinations impacted the accused’s quality of life and said the accused is taking antipsychotic medications to manage mental health symptoms.

According to DDA Guthmiller, the risk posed to the victims outweighed the accused’s right to patient confidentiality. Guthmiller further asserted that no conditions of release on the accused’s supervised own recognizance would adequately protect the accused’s family.

In the past, Judge Paul Richardson repeatedly denied bail, and the accused’s previous refusal and inconsistency with medical compliance did not guarantee treatment would work.

At this time, the accused’s family is unable to support the accused because of concerns for their safety and because there is an infant in the household.

While the accused is unemployed, the accused maintains an apartment within the county. It was suggested the accused maintain distance from family members through a stay-away order while under supervised own recognizance release and be enrolled in home care to address mental health recovery and provide accountability for medications.

According to DDA Guthmiller, because the accused does not have a job and uses substances to cope with mental health issues, it is unknown whether the accused’s actions stem from drugs, mental illness or personal volition.

Moreover, Guthmiller claimed Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson did not have a long-term plan for the accused because the accused lacks the support needed for sustained treatment.

Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson’s revised treatment plan included placement in an inpatient care facility in San Jose, a court order requiring medical compliance, supervised own recognizance release and a no-contact order to protect the victims.

Despite addressing DDA Guthmiller’s concerns regarding home care and public safety, the prosecution was unwilling to compromise with the inpatient care option because it was not a locked facility.

The Department of Developmental Services describes different levels of care for the mentally impaired community, and locked institutions cater to specific populations. Opting for such care would delay treatment for the accused, who does not fit the population those facilities typically serve.

Judge David Rosenberg stated that if the accused pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges, the accused would eventually be released without treatment, urging the attorneys to reach a resolution.

DDA Guthmiller stated that the assumption prosecutors were pushing for custodial time was a misrepresentation and said the prosecution recognized the accused needed support. However, Guthmiller argued the prosecution does not have the capacity to create a long-term plan for the accused.

Guthmiller added the prosecution was open to a resolution but argued DPD Hutchinson had not done enough to propose a sustainable plan to address the accused’s mental health needs.

According to DPD Hutchinson, the accused has served two months in jail, and the maximum time the court could impose for the misdemeanor charges is nine months.

Hutchinson argued that if there are court-ordered incentives tied to treatment completion, the accused would have the opportunity for rehabilitation.

The accused’s family members and the victims advocated for the proposed treatment plan.

Despite the prosecution’s arguments, Judge David Rosenberg granted supervised own recognizance release so the accused could attend treatment at a San Jose treatment center, in addition to other stipulations intended to protect the family.

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