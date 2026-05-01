The Rock That Killed God

In 1969, a rock fell near Murchison, Australia. It was old. Older than the Earth it struck. Older than the solar system that shaped it. When scientists cracked it open, they found uracil. A nucleobase. One of the five letters that write the code of every living thing on this planet.

In 2022, they found the rest. Adenine. Guanine. Cytosine. Thymine. All five nucleobases. All five components of DNA and RNA. Inside rocks that formed in the void before this planet even existed.

Five letters. The entire alphabet of you. Falling from space. Inside stones older than life itself.

Think about what that means. The code that writes your eyes, your hands, your brain, your heartbeat, was being assembled in the absolute nothing of space billions of years before a god was supposed to have spoken it into existence. No hands shaped it. No breath animated it. No divine spark ignited it. Just chemistry. Just physics. Just carbon and nitrogen and hydrogen finding each other in the dark, in the cold, in the void, and linking up because that’s what atoms do when the conditions are right.

They don’t need a creator.

They just need time.

This doesn’t challenge creationism.

It eviscerates it.

But let’s talk about who pays the price while the theology burns.

There’s a kid sitting in a classroom in Kentucky right now. He’s twelve. He loves rocks. He wants to know why the Grand Canyon looks like that. He wants to know how old the Earth is. But his teacher can’t tell him. Because the school board passed a resolution. Because the parents complained. Because the pastor said evolution is a lie from the pit of hell. So the kid sits there, curious and silent, and learns nothing. His mind is a muscle that never gets to move.

There’s a seventeen-year-old girl in Texas. She’s pregnant. She doesn’t want to be. But the law says she has to be. Because God gives life, the politicians say. Because life is sacred, the men in suits repeat while they sign bills that will let her die if the pregnancy goes wrong. She sits in a clinic waiting room, crying, while a counselor funded by a crisis pregnancy center tells her that Jesus has a plan for her baby. The counselor doesn’t ask if Jesus has a plan for her.

There’s a trans teenager in Tennessee. He’s fifteen. He knows who he is. But his parents took him to a pastor who told him he’s confused. Told him he’s rebelling against God’s design. Told him to pray harder. He sits in his room at night and stares at the ceiling and wonders if God made a mistake, or if he is the mistake. The suicide rate for trans youth is nine times the national average. The pastor doesn’t mention that.

These are not abstract theological debates.

These are bodies.

These are lives crushed under the weight of a lie that the meteorite just vaporized.

And the war on science is a war on your ability to know what’s real. If you can’t know what’s real, you’ll believe whatever they tell you. And if you’ll believe whatever they tell you, they own you. That’s the point. That’s always been the point.

And the theology retreats. It always retreats. First it was “life is too complex to arise naturally.” The watch requires a watchmaker. The eye requires a designer. Now the complexity is falling from the fucking sky. Now the building blocks of the code are arriving inside rocks from the void. So the argument shifts. “Who sent the meteorite?” “Who designed the chemistry?” The infinite regression. The God of the Gaps shrinking with every discovery, squeezed into smaller and smaller corners of human ignorance, hiding in the places science hasn’t reached yet.

Give them a decade. They’ll find a way to claim God made the meteorite. They’ll say the chemistry was designed. They’ll move the goalposts so far back they’ll be standing in the parking lot pretending they were there the whole time.

Because the theology was never the point.

The control was the point.

Follow the money. In 2023, Answers in Genesis, the ministry that built the Ark Encounter in Kentucky, pulled in over $50 million in revenue. They charge admission to a replica of a boat that never existed, built with $18 million in state tax incentives. The state of Kentucky gave public money to a religious attraction while public schools in the same state can’t afford textbooks.

In 2022, the Heritage Foundation spent over $80 million lobbying for policies that include expanding school vouchers for religious education. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal group classified as a hate organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center, brought in over $70 million to fight in courtrooms for the right to discriminate in the name of God. Senator Josh Hawley took over $30,000 from anti-choice groups and then voted against codifying contraception access. Representative Mary Miller took over $50,000 from religious right PACs and introduced a bill to defund any school that teaches evolution without “equal time” for creationism.

This isn’t charity. This isn’t faith. This is an industry. An industry that needs you to believe you were created broken so they can sell you the cure. An industry that needs the divine spark to justify its existence, its power, its wealth, its access to your children, its claim on your body, its grip on your government.

Creationism isn’t isolated. It’s one tentacle of a system that needs you to reject evidence so you’ll accept authority. If they can make you doubt the origin of life, they can make you doubt anything. They can make you doubt the planet burning. They can make you doubt the medicine that saves your child. They can make you doubt the election they just lost.

Scopes wasn’t just a trial. It was a battlefield. And the war didn’t end. In 2024, at least fifteen state legislatures introduced bills targeting evolution education. Some require “both sides.” Some allow teachers to present “alternative theories.” Some let parents opt their children out of any science that contradicts their religious beliefs. This isn’t ancient history. It’s today. It’s happening right now while you read this. It’s happening in the school down the street from you.

The meteorite kills the theology. But the theology was never the real target.

The real target is the machine that uses God to control people.

The meteorite is ammunition.

The war is against the machine.

You were not born in sin.

You were not made broken.

You are not a debt.

You are stardust that learned to think.

Chemistry that became conscious.

The universe looking back at itself.

No purpose.

No plan.

Just physics.

And that’s not bleak.

That’s liberating.

You owe nothing to a creator.

You belong to yourself.

You belong to each other.

The only meaning is the meaning you make.

The only purpose is the purpose you choose.

The only salvation is the one we build together.

Here.

Now.

On this rock that caught the right chemistry from the void.

That’s the truth the meteorite carries.

That’s the freedom it offers.

And that’s why they try to never let you hold it.

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