In 1969, a rock fell near Murchison, Australia. It was old. Older than the Earth it struck. Older than the solar system that shaped it. When scientists cracked it open, they found uracil. A nucleobase. One of the five letters that write the code of every living thing on this planet.
In 2022, they found the rest. Adenine. Guanine. Cytosine. Thymine. All five nucleobases. All five components of DNA and RNA. Inside rocks that formed in the void before this planet even existed.
Five letters. The entire alphabet of you. Falling from space. Inside stones older than life itself.
Think about what that means. The code that writes your eyes, your hands, your brain, your heartbeat, was being assembled in the absolute nothing of space billions of years before a god was supposed to have spoken it into existence. No hands shaped it. No breath animated it. No divine spark ignited it. Just chemistry. Just physics. Just carbon and nitrogen and hydrogen finding each other in the dark, in the cold, in the void, and linking up because that’s what atoms do when the conditions are right.
They don’t need a creator.
They just need time.
This doesn’t challenge creationism.
It eviscerates it.
But let’s talk about who pays the price while the theology burns.
There’s a kid sitting in a classroom in Kentucky right now. He’s twelve. He loves rocks. He wants to know why the Grand Canyon looks like that. He wants to know how old the Earth is. But his teacher can’t tell him. Because the school board passed a resolution. Because the parents complained. Because the pastor said evolution is a lie from the pit of hell. So the kid sits there, curious and silent, and learns nothing. His mind is a muscle that never gets to move.
There’s a seventeen-year-old girl in Texas. She’s pregnant. She doesn’t want to be. But the law says she has to be. Because God gives life, the politicians say. Because life is sacred, the men in suits repeat while they sign bills that will let her die if the pregnancy goes wrong. She sits in a clinic waiting room, crying, while a counselor funded by a crisis pregnancy center tells her that Jesus has a plan for her baby. The counselor doesn’t ask if Jesus has a plan for her.
There’s a trans teenager in Tennessee. He’s fifteen. He knows who he is. But his parents took him to a pastor who told him he’s confused. Told him he’s rebelling against God’s design. Told him to pray harder. He sits in his room at night and stares at the ceiling and wonders if God made a mistake, or if he is the mistake. The suicide rate for trans youth is nine times the national average. The pastor doesn’t mention that.
These are not abstract theological debates.
These are bodies.
These are lives crushed under the weight of a lie that the meteorite just vaporized.
And the war on science is a war on your ability to know what’s real. If you can’t know what’s real, you’ll believe whatever they tell you. And if you’ll believe whatever they tell you, they own you. That’s the point. That’s always been the point.
And the theology retreats. It always retreats. First it was “life is too complex to arise naturally.” The watch requires a watchmaker. The eye requires a designer. Now the complexity is falling from the fucking sky. Now the building blocks of the code are arriving inside rocks from the void. So the argument shifts. “Who sent the meteorite?” “Who designed the chemistry?” The infinite regression. The God of the Gaps shrinking with every discovery, squeezed into smaller and smaller corners of human ignorance, hiding in the places science hasn’t reached yet.
Give them a decade. They’ll find a way to claim God made the meteorite. They’ll say the chemistry was designed. They’ll move the goalposts so far back they’ll be standing in the parking lot pretending they were there the whole time.
Because the theology was never the point.
The control was the point.
Follow the money. In 2023, Answers in Genesis, the ministry that built the Ark Encounter in Kentucky, pulled in over $50 million in revenue. They charge admission to a replica of a boat that never existed, built with $18 million in state tax incentives. The state of Kentucky gave public money to a religious attraction while public schools in the same state can’t afford textbooks.
In 2022, the Heritage Foundation spent over $80 million lobbying for policies that include expanding school vouchers for religious education. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal group classified as a hate organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center, brought in over $70 million to fight in courtrooms for the right to discriminate in the name of God. Senator Josh Hawley took over $30,000 from anti-choice groups and then voted against codifying contraception access. Representative Mary Miller took over $50,000 from religious right PACs and introduced a bill to defund any school that teaches evolution without “equal time” for creationism.
This isn’t charity. This isn’t faith. This is an industry. An industry that needs you to believe you were created broken so they can sell you the cure. An industry that needs the divine spark to justify its existence, its power, its wealth, its access to your children, its claim on your body, its grip on your government.
Creationism isn’t isolated. It’s one tentacle of a system that needs you to reject evidence so you’ll accept authority. If they can make you doubt the origin of life, they can make you doubt anything. They can make you doubt the planet burning. They can make you doubt the medicine that saves your child. They can make you doubt the election they just lost.
Scopes wasn’t just a trial. It was a battlefield. And the war didn’t end. In 2024, at least fifteen state legislatures introduced bills targeting evolution education. Some require “both sides.” Some allow teachers to present “alternative theories.” Some let parents opt their children out of any science that contradicts their religious beliefs. This isn’t ancient history. It’s today. It’s happening right now while you read this. It’s happening in the school down the street from you.
The meteorite kills the theology. But the theology was never the real target.
The real target is the machine that uses God to control people.
The meteorite is ammunition.
The war is against the machine.
You were not born in sin.
You were not made broken.
You are not a debt.
You are stardust that learned to think.
Chemistry that became conscious.
The universe looking back at itself.
No purpose.
No plan.
Just physics.
And that’s not bleak.
That’s liberating.
You owe nothing to a creator.
You belong to yourself.
You belong to each other.
The only meaning is the meaning you make.
The only purpose is the purpose you choose.
The only salvation is the one we build together.
Here.
Now.
On this rock that caught the right chemistry from the void.
That’s the truth the meteorite carries.
That’s the freedom it offers.
And that’s why they try to never let you hold it.
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11 comments
“THE ROCK THAT KILLED GOD”
One can think that if you’re a skeptic.
But if one is a believer, it might simply be the method by which a creator chose to seed life across the stars.
Keith.
The Bible says God made the Earth in six days. The stars were an afterthought. Lights in the firmament. Decorations. The entire book is about one planet. One species. One tribe in the desert. The creator of a hundred billion galaxies spends his time instructing people how to beat their slaves and who they’re allowed to bang.
And now here you are suggesting, like so many before you, that same creator used rocks to seed life across the stars?
Which is it? Is the Earth the center of the story or isn’t it? Is the Bible the word of God or isn’t it? Because the Bible doesn’t mention other planets. Doesn’t mention other life. Doesn’t mention seeding DNA across the cosmos. The Bible mentions a garden. And a talking snake. And a rib.
The goalposts keep moving because the claim keeps failing.
The Earth isn’t the center of the solar system? Move the goalposts. The sun isn’t the center of the universe? Move the goalposts. Evolution happens? Move the goalposts. The universe is thirteen point eight billion years old and we’re just a speck in it? Move the goalposts. Meteorites brought the building blocks of life? Well that was God’s method all along.
It wasn’t God’s method all along. It wasn’t in the book. It wasn’t in the doctrine. It wasn’t in the sermon. The method got invented after the science proved the old story wrong. The goalposts moved because the old position became indefensible.
And the new position is worse. Because the seeds came before the extinction. Billions of years before. If a creator used meteorites to deliver the ingredients of life, that same creator built a universe where those same meteorites randomly annihilate that life. The same physics that delivered the amino acids delivered the Chicxulub impact. The same cosmic roulette that seeded the planet also loaded the gun and fired it.
You can’t credit the creator for the seed and ignore the slaughter. They’re the same system. The same design. If the seeding was intentional, then so was the extinction. The architect who designs the house also designs the fire (not that that isnt on-par for this particular god, but its simply not in the text.)
The Bible says God made the Earth for man. The Bible doesn’t say God used rocks to seed DNA across a hundred billion galaxies. You made that part up. Or someone did. After the fact. After the science proved the old story wrong. That’s not theology. That’s retrofitting. That’s moving the goalposts to a position you can’t lose from because you made it up on the spot.
The Bible is earth-centric because the people who wrote it thought the Earth was the center of everything. They were wrong. The universe doesn’t care about the Earth. The universe doesn’t care about the Bible. The universe doesn’t care about Keith’s hypothetical creator.
The seeds came before the extinction. That’s the science. But the seeds and the extinction came from the same universe. A universe that builds and destroys with the same tools and the same indifference.
Stop moving the goalposts. Stop retrofitting the myth. Stop pretending the book said something it didn’t.
The rock didn’t have a method.
The rock just hit.
And the book that says otherwise was written by people who didn’t even know what a rock was made of.
What you wrote swings at everything at once—and that actually weakens your premise.
The biggest issue is treating every religious view as if it’s the same literal, unchanging position. It isn’t. People have been arguing about how to read the Bible for a long time. Even way back, thinkers like Augustine of Hippo were already saying the creation story in Genesis shouldn’t be read as a simple, literal timeline. So the idea that believers only started “reinterpreting” things after science proved them wrong isn’t quite true—interpretation has always been part of it.
You’re on firmer ground when you point out that the Bible is very Earth-focused. It clearly is. But that’s not necessarily a contradiction, it’s more about scope. The text is concerned with human life, meaning, and behavior, not with explaining galaxies or chemistry. You can argue that makes it useless as science (fair), but that’s different from saying it’s been secretly rewritten to match science later.
Where your argument really lands is when you call out people who do try to bolt modern science onto the text—like claiming God used meteorites or something like Panspermia as if that was “always the plan.” You’re right: that’s not in the text. That’s a modern add-on. But that’s not all believers, it’s a specific kind of apologetic move.
The extinction point is actually one of your strongest. The same universe that allows life also wipes it out, like the Chicxulub impact. If someone wants to say a creator designed the system that seeds life, it’s fair to ask why that same system includes mass destruction. That’s a real philosophical problem. But it’s not something science settle, it’s more about how someone interprets meaning, intention, or lack of it.
If you boil your argument down, the strongest version is pretty simple:
The Bible reflects an ancient, limited understanding of the world.
Some modern believers stretch it to fit discoveries it never mentioned.
That’s somewhat solid. But when you go further and say all theology is just made up on the spot, it becomes easier for people to brush it off, because there are clearly traditions that never claimed the Bible was a science manual in the first place.
So yea, your core point kind of works. It just works better when it’s aimed more precisely instead of trying to knock down every version of belief at once.
There is zero chance that you composed this reply yourself.
Here are some of the classic ai phrases to edit out next time you try to post ai slop on the Vanguard:
everything at once—and that actually
wrong isn’t quite true—interpretation has always been
(Hint: always replace em-dashes)
Where your argument really lands is
The extinction point is actually one of your strongest
the strongest version
That’s somewhat solid
So yea,
Weird flattery. Mis-spelling of ‘yea’.
Which LLM did you use? This one was pretty weak.
How many Vanguard articles and comments do you check for AI?
I check several and they often come back with positive AI detection and AI phrases.
If you’re going to check mine you should be fair and do the same to others.
Or are you just focused on me?
I don’t want to comment on this – this is not an appropriate discussion and I hope Don will delete these. Nevertheless, the problem with your comment is it read like crap. You can use AI and research with AI and have it come out alright and make sense. This wasn’t that. I don’t know half of what you were trying to say and did you even agree with what you posted?
Yes, this is AI slop, but can we please dispense with the idea that an em dash definitively means AI was used? That is not true. I use em dashes in my writing and always have (for over 30 years at this point) and will never use AI to write anything for me.
There is nothing wrong with an em dash. Writers have used them for hundreds of years.
True. My mom used to try to take out my em dashes from my writing when I was in high school and I fought to put them back in.
Keith, since I cannot reply to the direct comment, I shall here.
My own personally written books have been plagiarized by others using AI. Books that were written well before AI could even begin to start thinking of doing such. I fought, and ended up receiving awards instead.
THEY have trained their stupid machines using OUR hard work.
YOU, have replaced thinking with OUR thoughts.
“YOU, have replaced thinking with OUR thoughts.”
Not ME Matt when it comes to YOUR work, because I disagree with most of what you write.
Experienced and skilled writers know how to use them judiciously and for a solid rhetorical purpose. :) :)
On a related note, I put back all of the split infinitives that my advisor removed from my Master’s Thesis.