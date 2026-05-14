San Leandro Police Chief Charged in Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has filed a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge against Angela Averiett following a freeway collision last year on Interstate 580 near the Interstate 680 interchange.

Authorities said the crash occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. May 19, 2025, on the eastbound side of the freeway. The California Highway Patrol initially investigated the collision, which was later reviewed by prosecutors.

The District Attorney’s Office said the case did not immediately come under its review. The incident gained public attention March 31, 2026, and was formally brought to prosecutors the following day.

After requesting and reviewing the CHP report in mid-April, the office conducted an additional investigation through its inspectors division and determined there was sufficient probable cause to file a charge.

Deputy District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said the decision followed an independent review of the evidence, stating, “Our office has a duty to independently review the evidence and pursue charges when the facts support criminal charges.”

The charge is a violation of California Vehicle Code Section 20002(a), which applies to misdemeanor hit-and-run cases involving property damage. Under California law, drivers involved in a collision are required to stop and provide identifying information.

A conviction carries a potential sentence of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Additional reporting by KTVU Fox 2 indicated Averiett denied the allegation and disputed that she knowingly left the scene.

“I want to be clear that I did not knowingly leave the scene of a collision,” she said at a news conference.

Averiett said she was unaware a crash had occurred and described the damage as minor.

“Given the minimal nature of the reported damage, a small scratch on the other vehicle’s side mirror, I had no indication at the time that any contact may have occurred,” she said.

However, the other driver involved in the incident described the collision as loud and alleged the vehicle’s emergency lights were turned off shortly after the impact before it left the scene.

Averiett also said she was experiencing chest pain at the time and activated her emergency lights because of what she described as a medical emergency.

“I turned on my emergency lights because I was experiencing a medical emergency,” she said, adding she drove into the center median because “the other shoulder was not available.”

She said she did not seek medical treatment and described the condition as ongoing.

Averiett said the California Highway Patrol did not issue a citation following its investigation, stating, “I was fully investigated by the California Highway Patrol … and [they] determined that I had not committed a hit-and-run.”

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said the case was not initially forwarded for review.

“I don’t think the CHP did anything wrong. I just think that based upon the information they had in front of them, they didn’t think it bubbled to a point where it should come to us,” she said.

She added that the DA’s office later became aware of the incident through a local news report before formally requesting the case file.

Jones Dickson also described the charge as a “minor misdemeanor,” but said it still warranted prosecution under state law.

Averiett is scheduled to be arraigned June 18, 2026, at 9 a.m. in Department 712 of the East County Hall of Justice.

If convicted, she faces up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine under California law.

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