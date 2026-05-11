NAACP Sues Tennessee over Redistricting Targeting Black Political Power

TENNESSEE — A report published by the NAACP reveals that the NAACP Tennessee State Conference filed a lawsuit seeking to block Tennessee’s attempt to eliminate the state’s only majority-Black congressional district, arguing that the effort threatens Black political representation and violates constitutional protections.

According to the NAACP, the lawsuit was filed “to block the State’s attempt to remove the only majority Black Congressional district in the state,” following “the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent blow to the Voting Rights Act in its Louisiana v. Callais decision.”

The NAACP reports that the organization is seeking “to prevent violations of the Tennessee Constitution and Tennessee law that would eliminate a majority Black district,” placing the dispute in the context of civil rights and voting rights violations.

Kristen Clarke strongly criticized the proposed changes, stating, “It is a direct attack on our democracy and our Constitution to dismantle majority-Black districts.”

Clarke added, “A democracy without Black representation is not a democracy,” emphasizing broader concerns regarding racial equity and political participation.

The NAACP reports that Clarke connected the lawsuit to Tennessee’s broader history of racial discrimination, stating, “Black communities in Tennessee have been silenced and brutalized for centuries.”

According to the NAACP, Clarke referenced historical racial violence, noting, “This is where the KKK was born and where MLK was assassinated,” adding that Black residents “were faced with racial violence and legal suppression every single day.”

Clarke further stated that Black voters “were met with poll taxes and literacy tests designed to keep them silent,” drawing parallels between historical voter suppression and the current redistricting disputes.

The NAACP reports that Clarke criticized state officials for “seeking to roll Tennessee back to a time when many of us didn’t have equal rights,” and vowed, “We will fight this map, tooth and nail.”

According to the NAACP, the organization hosted “a Voting Rights Town Hall meeting at The First Baptist Church Broad in Memphis” and “a rally at the Tennessee State Capitol Building” advocating for fair congressional maps.

The report states that these events occurred as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee pushed the Legislature to adopt a redistricting plan that civil rights advocates say targets Black voters.

The NAACP further argues that the Tennessee lawsuit follows broader legal efforts challenging redistricting practices in multiple states “amid escalating attacks on free and fair elections.”

Gloria Sweet-Love stated, “The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP will fight this attempt to silence Black voters through this unlawful redistricting process.”

According to the NAACP, Sweet-Love argued that “there is a long history and contemporary pattern of unfair redistricting practices in rural West Tennessee that have harmed Black political representation.”

Sweet-Love added, “We will stand up to make sure that Black voters retain their voting power,” emphasizing the organization’s continued advocacy for voting rights protections.

The NAACP reports that the organization has also “sued the states of Texas and Missouri over redistricting,” challenged “illegal election-related executive orders,” and intervened in lawsuits to block efforts “to collect sensitive voter data.”

Through its continued emphasis on how eliminating majority-Black districts is “a direct attack on our democracy,” how Black voters have historically faced efforts “designed to keep them silent,” and how the organization intends to “fight this map, tooth and nail,” the report highlights ongoing concerns involving voting rights, racial discrimination and equal political representation.

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