Oklahoma Judge Grants Bond to Richard Glossip After Three Decades on Death Row

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OKLAHOMA CITY — Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma man who spent nearly 30 years incarcerated while facing execution for a murder he has long maintained he did not commit, was released from jail Thursday after an Oklahoma County judge granted him bond while he awaits a new trial. Shortly after 5 p.m., accompanied by his wife, Lea, and members of his legal team, Glossip walked out of the Oklahoma County jail.

According to a report by Death Penalty News, Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai set Glossip’s bond at $500,000. Along with the bond, she ordered that Glossip remain under constant electronic monitoring, obey a nightly curfew and stay within Oklahoma state lines.

Following his release, Glossip said, “It’s overwhelming, but it’s amazing at the same time.” His release follows decades of legal proceedings that have become widely discussed in death penalty debates across the United States. Frequent attention from criminal justice reform advocates, attorneys, lawmakers and innocence organizations has turned the case into a broader conversation about Glossip’s conviction and the reliability of the prosecution’s evidence.

In 1997, Glossip was convicted in the murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese at the Best Budget Inn near Oklahoma City. According to prosecutors in the original case, Glossip persuaded 19-year-old handyman Justin Sneed to kill Van Treese so Glossip could allegedly take control of the motel. Sneed testified that Glossip instructed him to commit the murder after Sneed admitted to beating Van Treese to death with a baseball bat.

Sneed’s testimony, according to the report, became the central evidence against Glossip. In exchange for providing information and testifying against Glossip, Sneed avoided the death penalty and instead received a life sentence. Prosecutors argued that Sneed’s age made him younger and more vulnerable, allowing Glossip to manipulate him into carrying out the killing because he “encouraged, aided and abetted” the murder.

Shortly after Glossip was sent to death row, however, video footage from Sneed’s police interrogation raised concerns about potentially coercive questioning tactics used by investigators. According to the report, several defense attorneys argued that detectives pressured Sneed into implicating Glossip.

Glossip’s conviction has been appealed multiple times, overturned twice and retried. In 2001, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that Glossip’s attorneys were ineffective because they failed to present interrogation videos that could have undermined Sneed’s credibility. Then, in 2004, even after the reversal, Glossip was again convicted and resentenced to death. Twenty years later, in February 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court once again vacated the conviction after finding prosecutors failed to correct false testimony given by Sneed during the retrial.

That determination found that prosecutorial misconduct further undermined confidence in the verdict. The history of repeated judicial reversals has intensified public scrutiny over Oklahoma’s handling of capital punishment cases, particularly following the Supreme Court’s decision.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor stated that “besides Sneed, no other witness and no physical evidence established that Glossip orchestrated Van Treese’s murder.” According to the report, Glossip survived nine execution dates and consumed three last meals during his years on death row while legal appeals continued, despite Sneed being the only direct link to Glossip’s alleged involvement.

The state has fought efforts to release Glossip from custody while he awaits trial, with prosecutors arguing that Glossip’s alleged dangerousness should keep him incarcerated. Several judges and attorneys, however, have declined involvement in the case because of personal or professional ties to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office, which opposes Glossip’s release.

Even after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond stated that he would seek to halt Glossip’s execution after taking office in 2023, the effort ultimately failed, and he later announced that the state would pursue a third first-degree murder trial.

Judge Mai, in April, declined to approve an agreement between Glossip’s defense team and the attorney general’s office that could have resolved the case and allowed Glossip’s release. Glossip’s attorneys continued to argue, however, that even Oklahoma’s top law enforcement official did not believe Glossip posed a danger to the public. After reviewing the circumstances surrounding the case, Mai granted bond and wrote that she hoped for a future trial “free of error.”

Glossip’s legal team, led by defense attorney Don Knight, stated that they will continue challenging what they describe as decades of prosecutorial misconduct while preparing for the next phase of the case. According to Knight, Glossip remains grateful for the support he has received throughout the years and hopes to eventually clear his name completely.

Glossip’s wife, Lea, said that after nearly 30 years of uncertainty and incarceration, the release was deeply emotional. “After everything we’ve been through together over the years, knowing that my husband is finally coming home is a feeling I can’t even begin to describe,” she said.

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