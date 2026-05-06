COURT WATCH: Unhoused Individual in Distress after Orange County Jail Sentence

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — An unhoused individual showed visible distress in court Tuesday after being sentenced to Orange County jail, highlighting the challenges faced while navigating the criminal justice system during proceedings before Judge Susan M. Lee at the Newport Beach Harbor Justice Center.

The accused was in custody and accompanied by a language interpreter, appearing before the court to enter a plea on 12 open cases. The cases involved repeated counts of loitering and obstructing private property in a public space, improper storage of personal property in a public area, and unlawful camping. The accused had previously served time in jail, and warrants were recalled in court.

He was given the option to plead not guilty and take his case to trial or to plead guilty to loitering and obstructing private property in a public space on Feb. 22 and to unlawful camping on several previous dates. The accused was charged with two violations for repeated improper storage of personal property in a public place. Additionally, he was charged with six more violations of improper storage in 2025 that were committed between May and December.

Judge Lee listed his charges and reported that city prosecutors requested that the accused serve 20 days in Orange County jail at half time for these violations. She made a court offer stating that if the accused pleaded guilty instead of proceeding to trial, she would offer 15 days in Orange County jail, applying credits to his time. He would then serve no probation and pay no fines or fees, resolving all matters.

When presented with his charges by the judge, the accused initially said he wanted to plead not guilty, stating that many years had passed since the violations and that not all of the sentences were his. He said he had already served time for these charges in custody. Before proceeding with the plea, the judge assigned him an attorney to review the charges with him.

After being assigned a public defender during his second court proceeding and reviewing the court offer, the courtroom came to a halt as the accused became emotionally distressed after being asked to reappear in the holding cell inside the courtroom. The room fell silent as he became overwhelmed and repeatedly asked to be released. In distress, he said he did not understand why he was being treated unfairly inside the courthouse and did not want to continue with the court process.

The public defender and language interpreter were both present and attempted to assist him, apologizing for any miscommunication regarding the detention process and acknowledging that language barriers may have led to misunderstandings about courtroom and detention procedures.

He disclosed that he was unhoused and concerned about his immigration status, which he said contributed to his housing instability. He expressed that even when released for the same charges reflecting his circumstances, he continued to experience a cycle of recurring issues during encounters with law enforcement.

The public defender was able to secure shelter for the accused once he was released from custody, which he would need to call to access. He said he had no access to a phone to request shelter and was told he would need to find one or ask another person or a police officer for assistance after his release.

Despite the efforts of the interpreter and public defender to assist him, he said he was not being understood and was also misinterpreting directions. His confusion with unfamiliar detention procedures inside the courtroom, combined with language barriers and movement within the courthouse, contributed to disorientation and fear.

The accused faced systemic challenges navigating a courtroom environment where he could not communicate effectively with those around him, understand the proceedings, or be understood by others.

After a lengthy discussion with both the public defender and interpreter, he pleaded guilty. Warrants were then recalled by the judge, who suspended all fines and fees. The accused was sentenced to 12 days in county jail, with credits reducing the time to four or fewer days, and all cases were resolved.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: