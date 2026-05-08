Judge Questions Further Delay in Long-Running Felony Preliminary Hearing

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge questioned whether another continuance was justified in a felony case that has remained open since 2022, repeatedly pressing the defense as it argued that overwhelming caseloads from other attorneys would prevent adequate preparation for a preliminary hearing.

The accused appeared at Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach in a felony case involving charges related to controlled substances and illegal firearm possession. The accused faced allegations involving possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to sell, and the sale or transportation of narcotics.

The case, which has remained open since 2022, has involved 13 pretrial motions, two arraignments and one preliminary hearing so far.

Deputy Public Defender Patricia Laguna requested that the court continue the preliminary hearing from May 22 to Aug. 13, with an additional pretrial motion to be scheduled in July. Laguna later explained that she had inherited two additional caseloads from other attorneys in her branch and needed more time to adequately prepare to assist her client.

The judge stated there was “no good cause” to continue the hearing further, appearing skeptical of granting another delay in a four-year-old case. The court noted that the matter had already involved numerous proceedings, specifically pretrial motions, and indicated additional proceedings were unlikely to resolve the case.

The judge stated the court “might as well set prelim,” signaling frustration with the prolonged timeline of the proceedings and rejecting Laguna’s request for additional time to further investigate and assist her client, which she argued could possibly lead to a resolution.

Within the court proceedings, the public defender repeatedly stated that on May 22, the original date of the preliminary hearing, she had multiple other cases that could possibly reach resolution, while the accused’s case would require more time to reach a verdict. Although the court acknowledged the crowded calendar and Laguna’s recent addition of cases, it stated that any scheduling changes would depend on whether other preliminary hearings on the court calendar proceeded as expected that day.

Barrientos remains out of custody on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court May 22 for a continued preliminary hearing at Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: