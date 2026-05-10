Philadelphia Officials Accused of Hindering Federal Immigration Enforcement

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s top law enforcement leaders are facing scrutiny from the House Judiciary Committee over the city’s sanctuary policies, with federal lawmakers demanding records and correspondence related to immigration enforcement and accusing local officials of protecting undocumented immigrants accused of criminal acts.

Thursday was also the deadline for Mayor Cherelle L. Parker to “either sign or veto a high-profile legislative package aimed at restricting immigration enforcement that was passed by City Council last month.”

Additionally, letters were sent May 4 to District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, accusing them of “hindering federal immigration enforcement.”

Importantly, each letter seeks up to six years of communication between the agencies and federal immigration officials, in unison with activist groups such as “No ICE Philly, Juntos, CAIR Philadelphia, Asian Americans United, the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition, and New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia.”

However, the Trump administration has come into conflict with cities and states that support sanctuary policies, arguing Americans are at risk and threatening potential cuts to federal funding.

Back in August, the White House published a short list of sanctuary jurisdictions, “winnowing the total from more than 500 to 35,” and Philadelphia remained on the list.

Following this, the committee sent letters to Virginia, also accusing leaders in both Arlington County and Falls Church of weakening federal immigration laws by supporting “illegal and criminal aliens over American citizens.”

Furthermore, “the committee demanded that the Virginia officials also produce up to six years of documents and communications by May 18.”

With this, the committee has sent several inquiries to states and counties regarding the matter.

Bilal has faced criticism in Philadelphia from activists who said “she has done too little to restrict ICE, allowing the agency to turn the courthouse environs into a ‘hunting ground’ for undocumented people going to court.”

As a result, the sheriff’s office formally declined to comment on the letter it received. Both Krasner and Bethel, along with spokespersons for the mayor, could not be reached for comment.

The letters stated the committee is “conducting oversight of state and local jurisdictions that it believes endanger American communities by refusing to assist federal immigration officials.”

On Wednesday, a spokesperson stated, “Similar to other jurisdictions, the committee is examining Philadelphia’s sanctuary policies that allow criminal aliens to be released into local communities, free to reoffend. Our oversight will inform legislation to stop these dangerous sanctuary policies and improve public safety.”

In a way, the committee is examining Philadelphia’s sanctuary policies while analyzing whether current immigration laws need to be changed.

Importantly, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and immigration subcommittee Chair Tom McClintock said they “wanted replies from Philadelphia officials by May 18.”

The letters criticized Krasner, saying he “has undermined the rule of law under the guise of safeguarding the public” and “openly given preferential treatment” to undocumented immigrants.

In addition to this, “the shielding of criminal aliens from immigration enforcement in Philadelphia undermines public safety and thwarts the efficient enforcement of federal law,” the committee added.

The letter to Bilal criticized the sheriff for “not allowing ICE to make arrests inside the city courthouse,” noting that many cities impose the same restriction, and accused her of demeaning ICE as “made-up, fake, wannabe law enforcement” in January remarks that went viral online.

Opposing that position, committee leaders argued “it was safer for ICE to arrest immigrants inside courthouses, after they have passed through security screening.”

Advocates recommend that the sheriff and courts revise and expand existing policies “to halt what they described as the almost continuous ICE arrests of immigrants who go to court seeking justice.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: