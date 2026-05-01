Body Cameras Increase Transparency, Improve Accountability and Reduce Racial Disparities, Study Finds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The implementation of police body-worn cameras has enhanced the effectiveness of investigations in North Carolina by increasing accountability in policing and revealing racial disparities to prosecutors, according to Jeffrey Miron, vice president for research at the Cato Institute and director of graduate and undergraduate studies in the Department of Economics at Harvard University.

The correlation between police reports and their influence on prosecution outcomes reinforces racial biases within the legal system and leads to a distorted reality of investigations and the perception of justice, according to a research brief by Emma Harrington of the University of Virginia and Hannah Shaffer of Harvard Law School.

The North Carolina study, conducted from 2014 to 2019, aimed to increase transparency in the criminal justice system by addressing systemic biases that require reform.

Harrington and Shaffer state that police input to prosecutors can misrepresent cases by imposing biases that are then accepted due to repeated exposure to “misinterpreted information from police, either because they held biased beliefs or treated police reports as definitive accounts.”

They argue that this relationship between law enforcement and prosecutors creates an opportunity to reinforce a distorted perception that does not align with the circumstances of a case, emphasizing the study’s role in bridging the gap between distortion and reality through transparency enabled by police body-worn cameras.

Miron writes that the study focused on how the use of these body cameras affected the actions of police and prosecutors, stating the research “provided prosecutors with more accurate information about arrests, which reduces racial disparities in incarceration and changes prosecutors’ beliefs about the sources of racial disparities in the criminal justice system.”

According to Miron, data from North Carolina showed that the study’s implementation of cameras “reduced incarceration rates for black people by 10.5 percent.”

Miron reported that concurrently, “similar reductions in disparities occurred for other outcomes, including conviction rates and jail time.”

He outlined how the findings improved police accountability and reduced the rate of misinterpreted information used by prosecutors, which often stemmed from treating police reports as determinative in sentencing practices.

Miron added that “the findings show that prosecutors with more exposure to BWCs believed that disparities in the criminal justice system were driven more by racial bias and less by racial differences in crime.”

He elaborated that the results confirm the study’s purpose in addressing police misconduct and racial bias in law enforcement and prosecution practices.

“In addition, prosecutors with greater BWC exposure tended to reduce incarceration disparities relative to other prosecutors in their office,” Miron said.

The article reflects on the persistence of racial inequalities reinforced by a lack of transparency in the legal system.

Miron states that racial profiling perpetuated by individual law enforcement biases can extend to prosecutors responsible for sentencing decisions, leading to long-term systemic biases embedded in policy.

Miron emphasizes the need for reforms targeting systemic discrimination to reduce racial profiling and discriminatory policing practices that disproportionately affect Black communities.

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