COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Release to Treatment Program Despite Defense Arguments Tying Offenses to Poverty

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a trial readiness hearing Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Paul K. Richardson denied a defense request to release an accused person to Walter’s House, an addiction treatment center, despite arguments that the alleged offenses were tied to poverty and rehabilitation needs.

The accused was charged with felony grand theft and petty theft with two prior convictions, along with allegations of a prior serious felony conviction and aggravating circumstances.

Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira asked the court to release the accused to Walter’s House if transportation could be arranged.

Sequeira argued the case was “clearly a poverty crime” and emphasized the accused’s desire to seek treatment instead of remaining in custody.

Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Chin-Perez responded that the accused has 27 convictions, including burglary offenses. Chin-Perez opposed the request for release, arguing the accused had already been given prior opportunities for treatment and rehabilitation.

Despite Sequeira’s arguments that the case involved a poverty-related offense, Richardson denied the request for release “given the number of convictions.” However, the court agreed to revisit the issue Friday, when the parties may also discuss a possible change of plea.

The accused personally addressed the court, admitting he had made “many mistakes in the past” and stating he wanted to do better and did not want to “bring more trouble.”

The case is scheduled to return May 29, 2026, for a further trial readiness conference in Dept. 7.

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