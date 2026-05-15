Yolo Judge Rejects Nonviolent Release Plea, Citing Public Safety Risk.

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a pretrial hearing Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court, the court considered whether to release or detain an accused person charged with nonviolent felony conspiracy and misdemeanor shoplifting offenses, ultimately finding the accused posed a public safety risk and setting bail.

The accused, Michael Gallardo, is charged with one count of felony conspiracy to commit a crime and misdemeanor shoplifting counts, along with enhancements tied to prior convictions and aggravating circumstances. The hearing centered on whether he should remain in custody before trial given his criminal history and parole supervision record.

Defense counsel emphasized throughout the hearing that the charges were nonviolent in nature and argued that California law generally favors pretrial release in nonviolent cases.

The defense also noted that Gallardo was homeless and unemployed, arguing those circumstances affected his ability to comply with supervision and should be considered when setting bail.

Despite the nonviolent nature of the current charges, prosecutors and a parole agent described Gallardo’s history of repeated parole violations and alleged failure to report for an extended period.

The prosecution argued this pattern demonstrated he was unlikely to comply with court orders if released.

The court also discussed potential alternatives to custody, including GPS monitoring. However, parole and probation representatives stated such monitoring was not available in this case, limiting the court’s ability to impose less restrictive supervision conditions.

After considering the arguments, the judge found by clear and convincing evidence that Gallardo posed a public safety risk and a risk of failing to appear.

The court set bail at $5,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for a later date.

The case will proceed, toward the preliminary hearing in his nonviolent felony conspiracy and shoplifting case.

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