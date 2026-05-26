Court Watch: Judge Sets $25,000 Bail Citing Substance Charges after Accused Fails to Appear

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — An Orange County Superior Court judge on Friday issued $25,000 bail and a warrant after the accused missed a preliminary hearing for the first time, with defense counsel attributing the absence to a relapse.

Previously, the accused had traveled from Texas to California for each court appearance.

The accused faces substance-related charges and conditions tied to his own recognizance release.

Defense attorney David Wohl began by informing the court he was “not ready” for the hearing because his client, who lives in Texas, had relapsed. Wohl stated that the accused had attended every prior court appearance and asked the court to pause on setting bail.

He concluded by noting he had “significant discovery that even the [District Attorney doesn’t] have,” adding that once it was received, he was assured the case would be resolved.

Judge Antony C. Ufland vacated the June 5 court date and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Aug. 17. Despite the Kowalczyk decision, which reiterates In re Humphrey, Ufland issued a warrant and set bail at $25,000, citing the substance-related charges and conditions of the accused’s own recognizance release. Defense attorney Wohl affirmed the ruling and thanked the court.

The case is scheduled for the pretrial hearing Aug. 17.

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