Court Watch: New Mother Pleads for Court’s Help after Alleged Probation Reporting Failures

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A new mother appeared in court Tuesday on an alleged probation violation and pleaded with the judge to help resolve her case, arguing repeated failures by the probation office left her unable to comply with reporting requirements while she tried to care for her baby.

During the hearing, the accused begged the court to settle the matter so she could spend time with her child.

After Judge Christopher Frisco read the alleged violations, the accused took to the microphone and attempted to explain the situation at hand.

In 2021, Judge Debra Cole placed the accused on probation. Initially, the accused reported to her probation officer regularly.

The accused resides in Los Angeles and explained that, due to transportation issues, she was moved to the Compton probation office and was told to report to her probation officer there. Upon arriving at the office, she was told that her probation officer was not there and to call him.

She called him, and he did not answer. For about two months, this happened repeatedly. The accused said she continued calling her assigned probation officer to no avail.

The accused called the Compton probation office and explained the situation once more. She said staff directed her to continue trying to contact her probation officer and to stay out of trouble.

That is exactly what she said she did.

Back in court Tuesday, the accused pleaded with the court to help her resolve the dispute. She told Judge Frisco that she was “begging to get it done” and that she would do anything asked of her. With her new baby, she said she was worried about him and only wanted to spend time with him.

“This isn’t for me,” the accused repeated multiple times.

After listening to the accused’s testimony, Judge Frisco noted several concerns he had with the case. He said she knew she was not reporting to her probation officer, claiming that when her calls went unanswered, she believed it was all right to stop reporting.

The accused attempted to retell her story but was told by Judge Frisco that she was repeating herself.

Judge Frisco ordered a probation report and set bail at $5,000. The parties are scheduled to return in June for another possible probation violation hearing.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: