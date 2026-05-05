Judge Denies Request for Private Counsel, Appoints Public Defender

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge denied a request for more time to hire private counsel and instead appointed a public defender Monday, ordering the case to move forward after multiple prior continuances at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

This happened on May 4, 2026, during an arraignment hearing, that the accused was appointed a public defender after being denied a continuance to obtain private counsel.

The individual is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a drug following an incident on June 5, 2025. His initial arraignment took place in December of that year.

In today’s hearing, the accused explained that he has been facing hardship and requested additional time to secure a private attorney. However, Judge Susan M. Lee noted that the case had already been continued multiple times and stated that it must now proceed. Citing the number of prior continuances, the judge denied the request and appointed a public defender.

The judge also explained that if the accused later obtains private counsel, he may substitute that attorney in place of the appointed public defender. However, she emphasized that the case must move forward, and she does not recommend that the accused represent himself.

In Maxwell v. Superior Court (1982), the California Supreme Court held that while the right to choose counsel is not absolute and may be limited by the court, “chosen representation is the preferred representation.” The court explained that the accused’s confidence in counsel is important to his defense, and, where possible, the accused should have the freedom to choose the best legal representation for his case.

Ultimately, at the Harbor Justice Center, the accused requested time to secure private counsel, expressing a preference for retained representation. The court, as indicated, denied the continuance due to prior delays and appointed a public defender, raising tension between judicial efficiency and the accused’s right to counsel of choice.

The accused is set to return to court for his pretrial hearing on July 7, 2026, represented by Deputy Public Defender Jessica Jeanette Arbgast.

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