Supreme Court Overturns Mississippi Ruling on Racially Biased Jury Selection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a significant ruling on racial discrimination in jury selection, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday revived a Black Mississippi death row prisoner’s challenge to the composition of the jury that convicted him, holding that state courts improperly rejected his claim under Batson v. Kentucky and unreasonably concluded that he had waived his objections to the prosecution’s removal of Black prospective jurors.

In a 5-4 decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the majority and joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, concluded that Mississippi courts failed to follow the constitutional procedures established nearly four decades ago to prevent racial discrimination in jury selection.

The case, Pitchford v. Cain, centers on Terry Pitchford, a Black man who was sentenced to death following a 2004 robbery and homicide in Grenada County, Mississippi. During jury selection, prosecutors used peremptory strikes against four of the five Black prospective jurors who appeared in the jury pool. The resulting jury consisted of 11 white jurors and one Black juror.

According to the Court’s opinion, Pitchford’s attorneys objected under Batson v. Kentucky, the landmark 1986 decision prohibiting prosecutors from excluding jurors because of race. The trial judge required prosecutors to provide race-neutral explanations for the strikes but then accepted those explanations without allowing the defense to argue that the reasons were pretextual.

Kavanaugh wrote that this failure was fatal.

“In this capital case, the Mississippi trial court never conducted the essential third step of the Batson inquiry,” he wrote.

The majority emphasized that Batson requires a three-step process. First, a defendant must make a prima facie showing of discrimination. Second, prosecutors must offer race-neutral reasons for their strikes. Third, defense attorneys must be given an opportunity to demonstrate that those reasons are merely a pretext for racial discrimination, after which the trial judge must decide whether discrimination occurred.

According to the Court, the third step never occurred in Pitchford’s case.

“After a prosecutor asserts race-neutral reasons for a peremptory strike, the defense counsel must at least have an opportunity to argue that the asserted race-neutral reasons were not the actual reasons—that is, the reasons were pretextual,” Kavanaugh wrote. “Then, the trial court can determine whether those asserted reasons were the actual reasons or instead were pretextual.”

The Court found that when Pitchford’s lawyers attempted to revisit the issue at the conclusion of jury selection, the trial judge effectively shut down further discussion.

“I think you already made those, and they are clear in the record,” the trial judge told defense counsel before ruling that there had been no Batson violation.

Mississippi appellate courts later ruled that Pitchford had waived his Batson claim by failing to sufficiently argue that the prosecutor’s stated reasons were pretextual. But the Supreme Court sharply disagreed.

“Especially in light of that specific assurance by the trial court, it was unreasonable for the Mississippi Supreme Court to conclude that Pitchford waived the Batson argument,” Kavanaugh wrote.

The majority also rejected Mississippi’s attempt to distinguish between preserving a Batson objection and preserving a Batson pretext argument.

“The State’s argument—that Pitchford preserved his Batson objection but nonetheless somehow waived his Batson pretext argument—does not make much sense and is not a reasonable reading of this record,” Kavanaugh wrote.

The Court ultimately held that the Mississippi Supreme Court “unreasonably applied the clearly established Batson precedents and unreasonably determined that Pitchford waived his opportunity to rebut the prosecutor’s asserted race-neutral reasons for the peremptory strikes of four black prospective jurors.”

Civil rights advocates hailed the ruling as an important reaffirmation of Batson’s protections against racial discrimination in the courtroom.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which filed an amicus brief supporting Pitchford, noted that the case arose in a county that was approximately 40 percent Black, yet only one Black juror ultimately served on the jury. According to the organization, four prospective Black jurors were removed by a prosecutor who had a documented history of allegations involving discriminatory jury selection.

“Terry Pitchford faced unconscionable racial bias and was denied a trial by a jury of his peers, only to be sentenced to death in a stunning act of injustice,” said Christopher Kemmitt, director of litigation at the Legal Defense Fund.

Kemmitt said the decision represented an important step toward fulfilling Batson’s promise.

“It has been 40 years since Batson v. Kentucky was handed down to address systemic racial bias,” Kemmitt said. “The promise of Batson is still unfulfilled, but today’s decision is a critical reaffirmation of the need to root out racial discrimination from our jury selection process.”

He added, “We are grateful that Mr. Pitchford was spared death and that the Court rightfully ruled in his favor.”

Fair and Just Prosecution, another organization that supported Pitchford’s appeal, also praised the ruling.

“Today’s decision sends a clear message: prosecutors and courts must faithfully adhere to the constitutional prohibition against racial discrimination in jury selection and follow the required steps to resolve claims of discrimination,” said Preston Shipp, chief legal counsel at Fair and Just Prosecution.

Shipp emphasized that prosecutors have both ethical and constitutional responsibilities to ensure jury selection is free from discrimination.

“Prosecutors have a legal and ethical obligation to uphold the Constitution and ensure justice is administered equally, which depends on juries that are selected fairly and free from racial bias,” Shipp said.

“When they abandon that duty by removing Black jurors for discriminatory reasons, and courts fail to scrutinize that racial discrimination, it undermines fair trials, excludes citizens from civic participation, compromises verdicts, and erodes public confidence in the judicial system, making us all less safe,” he added.

Shipp concluded that “the Supreme Court rightly reaffirmed that constitutional protections against racial discrimination must be meaningfully enforced, not treated as empty promises.”

The ruling produced an unusual coalition on the Court. Kavanaugh’s majority opinion drew support from Roberts and the Court’s three liberal justices, while Justice Neil Gorsuch dissented, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett.

Gorsuch argued that the majority failed to respect the limits imposed by the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act, which generally requires federal courts to defer to state court rulings in habeas corpus proceedings.

“Today, the Court looks past those constraints, and its own admonitions, to issue a judgment that AEDPA precludes,” Gorsuch wrote. “Respectfully, I dissent.”

The dissent maintained that Mississippi courts reasonably concluded Pitchford had failed to preserve certain arguments challenging the prosecutor’s conduct and that federal courts should not second-guess those determinations.

The majority, however, stressed that deference to state courts has limits.

“To be sure, the AEDPA standard for reviewing claims on federal habeas is deferential to the state court,” Kavanaugh wrote. “But deference does not mean abdication, and ‘deference does not by definition preclude relief.’”

Importantly, the Court did not decide whether prosecutors actually engaged in racial discrimination. Instead, it ruled that Pitchford was improperly denied the opportunity to fully litigate the issue under the procedures required by Batson.

“In this case, whether due to confusion, oversight, an overly hurried jury selection process, or some other cause, things broke down, and the ordinary trial-court procedure for resolving Batson claims at step three never occurred,” Kavanaugh wrote.

The Supreme Court reversed the Fifth Circuit and sent the case back to the lower courts for further proceedings.

For advocates who have long argued that Batson has been weakened by inconsistent enforcement, the ruling represents one of the Court’s strongest recent statements that trial judges must actively investigate claims of racial discrimination rather than simply accept prosecutors’ explanations at face value.

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