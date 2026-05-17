Religious Stockholm Syndrome

RSS.

It’s not a suggestion.

It’s not a proposal.

It is now a diagnosis.

And once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

“Religious trauma” describes the wound. It doesn’t describe the identification with the weapon. You can have religious trauma without RSS. You can recognize the abuse and still be healing. RSS is something different. RSS is the specific failure to recognize the abuse as actual abuse. It’s the alliance with the abuser. It’s the captive who defends the captor…

It’s everywhere, and we now have the language for it.

The people experiencing RSS think they’re just being faithful. They think their defense of the system is loyalty. They think their attack on critics is righteousness. They don’t know they’re exhibiting a survival response to captivity.

They don’t know because captivity is all they’ve ever known.

One can’t name the water when they’ve never breathed air.

A syndrome describes a pattern of responses to a specific situation. It’s a survival mechanism. The captive develops alliance with the captor as a way to stay alive. The response is pathological, but the origin is situational.

RSS works the same way.

The person isn’t broken. The system is broken. The person developed a survival mechanism to cope with that system. The syndrome describes the pattern. Identify with the abuser. Defend the abuser. Attack the critics. Minimize the trauma. Romanticize the suffering.

The symptoms are hiding in plain sight: Defending the institution that abused you. Attacking critics instead of abusers. Minimizing trauma. Excusing heinousness as holy.

“It wasn’t that bad.” Romanticizing the suffering.

“It built character.” Returning to the abuser after leaving. Trying to reform the unreformable. Prioritizing the institution’s reputation over victims’ safety. Guilt for leaving or questioning. Fear of life outside the system. Hostility toward those who left. Shame.

If you recognize yourself in this list, you are not the problem. You are the witness. The fact that you feel called out doesn’t mean you’re being attacked. It means you’re being seen.

How it develops is simple: Isolation. Dependency. Intermittent reinforcement. Fear of the outside world.

The religious system as captor controls information, social connections, moral framework, identity, purpose. The captive as dependent needs community, meaning, structure, belonging. The bond is survival. Identifying with the captor reduces the terror of captivity.

You didn’t choose this. You adapted. That’s what humans do. That’s what you were supposed to do. But the adaptation outlived the danger. The survival mechanism became the prison.

It even starts before you can speak…

Original sin.

You’re born broken.

You can’t fix yourself.

Only the church can save you.

They tell you you’re sick and then sell you the medicine. You never stop needing it because you never stop being a sinner. The captive never leaves because the captive believes they’re terminally ill. This is the foundation. Everything else builds on it. And you didn’t build it. You inherited it. Like a genetic disease passed down through generations, you were born into a diagnosis you didn’t ask for.

Then they set you up to fail.

Purity culture tells you to repress every natural sexual impulse. Desire is sin. Then you inevitably fail because you’re human. And the church is waiting with open arms to forgive you. The system creates the sin, defines the failure, and sells the redemption. You run back because you were always set up to fall. The prosperity gospel does the same thing. Promise wealth. Deliver poverty. Blame the victim for lack of faith.

You didn’t give enough.

You didn’t believe enough.

You didn’t pray hard enough.

The failure is always yours. Not the omniscient God’s.

The church is always there to catch you… Right after it pushes you.

The sin-confession dependency loop seals the cage. You sin. You confess. You’re forgiven. You sin again. The church is the only place you can get absolution. Without the church, you’re stuck in your sin. The loop creates dependency. The dependency creates loyalty. The loyalty creates the syndrome. The confessional is the cage. You can never leave because you can never stop needing forgiveness for being human.

And because of this, you eventually get to share heaven with Jeffery Dahmer.

And then there are your parents. They’re not your enemies. They are the most visible victims of RSS, and they are the vectors. They were captured too. They didn’t know. Their parents didn’t know. The chain goes back centuries. Your mother who made you pray before bed. Your father who dragged you to church every Sunday. The grandmother who told you Jesus was watching. They weren’t trying to hurt you. They were trying to save you. Because they believed they were saving you. Because they were told they were saving you. Because the captor told the captive that the only way to love their children was to bring them into the cage, and the captive believed it. Because the captive had been taught that the cage was safety. That the cage was the only thing standing between their child and literal eternal fire. That The Cage Was Love.

So, they brought you in. Not out of malice. Out of terror. Out of love twisted by a system that weaponizes love to reproduce itself. The greatest trick the captor ever pulled was convincing the captive to recruit for them. Your parents didn’t know they were recruiting. They thought they were protecting. They were protecting you the only way they knew how. The way they were taught. The way their parents were taught.

The chain is long. The grief is deep. And the grief is not yours alone. It belongs to every generation that loved their children into the cage.

Then there is the othering-machine that keeps you there. The in-group/out-group dynamic. Saved versus damned. Elect versus reprobate. Us versus them. Belonging requires an enemy. The church gives you both. A tribe and a target. You stay because leaving means joining the enemy. You stay because the alternative is exile. You stay because they’ve convinced you the outside world is hostile and hellbound. Missionary work is colonialism dressed as compassion. The “help” that destroys indigenous cultures and then offers salvation from the destruction they caused. The missionary brings the disease and the cure in the same backpack.

The goalposts never stop moving. The conclusion never changes. Only the arguments change.

Evolution: God created everything in six days. Oh, evidence says otherwise? God used evolution.

Slavery: The Bible supports slavery. Oh, slavery is abolished? The Bible was misinterpreted.

Women’s rights: Women are subordinate. Oh, women have rights? Equal but different.

LGBTQ+ rights: It’s an abomination. Oh, being gay is acceptable? The Bible means specific acts, not identity.

The writhing is the evidence of the lie. A system with truth doesn’t need to writhe. A system with power does. And you were taught to call the writhing “theology.” You were taught to call the shifting “interpretation.” You were taught to call the lie “mystery.” None of this is your fault. You were given a map that was drawn to keep you lost. You were given apologetics squeezed through the eye of a needle.

The persecution complex turns the world upside down. 70% of America identifies as Christian. They control the government, the courts, the schools, the money.

But they’re “under attack”…

Because a trans person exists. Because a gay couple marries. Because someone says “happy holidays.” The imagined persecution creates solidarity through victimhood. The captive identifies with the captor because they both believe they’re under siege. The most powerful religious group in the country claims oppression. The captor claims captivity. And the actual captives defend them. You were taught you were at war. You were taught the world hated you. You were taught that your suffering was evidence of your righteousness. But the war was manufactured. The hatred was projected. The suffering was the point.

The anti-intellectualism trap seals the borders.

Distrust of education. Distrust of science. Distrust of expertise. Attempting to outlaw logical arguments because they couldn’t weasel their way out of them. The church creates a knowledge vacuum and then fills it. The captive can’t leave because they’ve been taught the outside world lies. The only truth is the truth they’re given. The only facts are the facts they’re allowed. The homeschool movement isolates children from outside information. Controls the curriculum. Creates dependency on the church for all knowledge. The captive is built from childhood. You were not allowed to doubt. You were not allowed to question. You were not allowed to learn anything that might crack the walls. And if you did, you were told the doubt was the devil. The question was the sin. The innocent curiosity of a child is used as a trap.

The End Times anxiety keeps you in perpetual terror. The Rapture. The Tribulation. The Antichrist. Keep people in perpetual terror of the future so they don’t invest in the present. Don’t save for retirement. Don’t care about climate change. Don’t build infrastructure. Jesus is coming back. The anxiety keeps them dependent. The dependency keeps them loyal. The captive stays in the cell because they believe the world outside is ending. You were taught to live in fear of a future that never arrived. You were taught to sacrifice the present for a horizon that kept receding. You were taught that hope was a destination, not a direction. And you were never taught that the people selling you the map had a financial interest in keeping you walking.

The pipeline runs from cradle to grave. Crisis pregnancy centers lie to women about their options. Create dependency. Offer “help” that comes with strings. The foster care and adoption pipeline takes children from “broken” homes and places them in “godly” homes. The system creates the need and then fills it. The prison-industrial complex and Christian ministries minister to prisoners but don’t address the system that imprisoned them. Offer salvation instead of justice. The anti-LGBTQ+ pipeline creates the shame and offers the cure. Conversion therapy. Ex-gay ministries. The church creates the wound and sells the bandage. Every pipeline leads back to the same door. Every exit is an entrance to a different room in the same house.

The financial exploitation… Tithing as protection money. Give 10% or God will curse you. Give more and God will bless you. Prosperity gospel as spiritual extortion. Send your seed offering. Sow your financial seed. The pastor flies private; The congregant takes the bus. The church is pyramid scheme. The people at the top get rich, the people at the bottom get promises. The captive pays for their own captivity. And they’re grateful for the privilege. You were told that giving was freedom. You were told that generosity was the path to blessing. You were never told that the blessing was the pastor’s new jet. You were never told that the captive who gives the most gets the least. You were never told that the cage isn’t cheaper just because you’re the one paying for it.

The control of women’s bodies is the ultimate architecture.

The Quiverfull movement. Women as breeders. Children as arrows. The family as army. The church as general.

Purity balls. Fathers as owners of their daughters’ sexuality.

A virginity cult. The daughter pledges her virginity to her father until she can transfer it to her husband. She is never her own. The control of reproduction. No contraception. No abortion. No choice. The church decides when you have children. The church decides how many. The church decides your purpose. The woman who defends the theology that calls her subordinate is the captive defending the captor. And she defends it because she was taught that her captivity was her calling. That her subjugation was her purpose. That her silence was her song. She was not born believing this. She was taught. And the teaching was called love.

The grand schemes are the evidence that this is not new.

The Crusades: Holy war as identity. Kill the infidel, save the soul. The captor sends the captive to die for the captor’s glory. The peasant dies in Jerusalem. The pope lives in a palace.

The Inquisition: Policing thought. Torture as salvation. The captive who confesses under torture is “saved.” The system that tortures is “loving.”

Colonialism: The missionary as advance guard. Destroy the culture, save the soul. The indigenous people lose everything. The church gains a flock. Slavery.

Theology of the curse of Ham: The Bible as justification for owning humans. The captive builds the church. The church blesses the chains.

The Holocaust: Religious anti-Semitism as foundation. The church laid the groundwork for centuries. The “Christ-killer” narrative. The ghettos. The yellow stars. The complicity. Then after, the silence. Then after the silence, the writhing. “Not real Christianity.”

Witch trials: Patriarchal control dressed up as spiritual warfare. Kill the women who threaten the order. The healers. The midwives. The independent. Burn them for their own good.

Residential schools: Kill the Indian, save the man. Cultural genocide as salvation. The children taken. The language beaten out. The culture erased. The church smiling while it destroyed. The Magdalene Laundries. Imprisoning “fallen women” for their own “good.” Forced labor. Forced adoption. Forced silence. The church as a prison warden. Every scheme follows the same pattern. The captor defines the problem. The captor creates the solution. The captive pays the price. The captive is told to be grateful.

Religious Stockholm Syndrome also drives political behavior. Voting against self-interest. Supporting policies that actually harm. The religious right uses RSS to maintain power. The captive defends the captor’s political agenda because they’ve internalized it as their own.

The captive votes for the party that will strip their healthcare. Because the party is “pro-life.”

The captive votes for the politician who will cut their wages. Because the politician is “godly.”

The captive votes for the system that will keep them captive. Because they’ve been told captivity is freedom.

You were told your vote was your voice. You were never told that your voice had been programmed by the captor. You were never told that the ballot was just another pew.

The original Stockholm Syndrome usually resolves when the captive is freed. RSS can persist for life because the captive doesn’t recognize they were ever held. The church isn’t a bank vault. It’s a community. It’s a family. It’s an identity. You can leave the building. You can’t always leave the programming. The captive who escapes a bank vault knows they were captive. The captive who escapes a church often doesn’t. They think they left home. They think they’re lost. They think they’re the problem…

You are not the problem.

You never were.

You were the captive who didn’t know the door was open.

You were the captive who didn’t know the captor was named captor.

You were the captive who thought the walls were protection.

The abuse survivor who defends the church. The LGBTQ+ person who stays in the congregation that denies their existence. The woman who defends the theology that calls her subordinate. The child who grows up to teach the curriculum that stunted them. The congregant who gives money to the institution that took their childhood. The pastor’s kid who becomes a pastor. The missionary who brings both the disease and the cure.

These are not failures. These are symptoms.

And the symptoms are not your fault…

“Not all churches.” No, but enough. And the ones that don’t do this still benefit from the system that does.

“It’s just faith.” Faith doesn’t require captivity. Faith doesn’t require isolation. Faith doesn’t require the suppression of doubt.

“You’re just angry at God.” You can’t be angry at something that you don’t believe exists. You can be angry at the people who used God to control you.

“You had a bad experience.” A bad experience is a flat tire. A system designed to create dependency, suppress thought, and punish departure isn’t a bad experience. It’s a captor.

Religious Stockholm Syndrome is the captive defending the captor. The victim identifying with the abuser. The survivor romanticizing the trauma.

It’s not faith. It’s survival.

It’s not loyalty. It’s fear.

It’s not love. It’s dependency.

The captor doesn’t need walls when the captive builds their own. The captor doesn’t need guards when the captive polices their own thoughts. The captor doesn’t need to chase when the captive runs back.

But here is what you may need to hear.

You are not weak for falling into this. You are not stupid for not seeing it. You are not broken for needing time to heal. You survived a system designed to make you survive it. You adapted to a cage you didn’t know was a cage. That’s not failure. That’s being human.

The first step to freedom is naming the cage.

The first step to healing is recognizing the captor.

You were not born broken.

You were told you were broken by the people selling the cure.

You don’t need religion to be whole. You already are.

You just need to see the cage that has prevented so many of becoming who they truly were supposed to be.

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