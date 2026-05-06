Letter | Endorsement for Ryan Davis: A Judge with Empathy and Legal Expertise

As a former newspaperman who occasionally covered the courts, I learned that some of the cases hardest for judges to handle weren’t high-profile criminal charges or big-time lawsuits that got public attention. Often the most difficult cases our jurists face, from a legal, tactical, and emotional perspective, are all about families.

Divorces, child custody and visitation rights, child support, adoption, child abuse, mental illness and addiction, domestic violence — the daily grind of issues and factors in play in family court hearings — require judges with a strong base of legal knowledge.

But they also require judges with a deft touch, a commitment to fact-finding, personal intuition, and a sense of empathy for struggling families that have sometimes been battered by forces outside of their control.

Ryan Davis is the right choice for a vacant Yolo County Superior Court judgeship because he exhibits all of these important talents and qualities. He’s handled these kinds of extraordinarily tough cases day in and day out as a court commissioner.

As the long list of current and retired local judges who have endorsed him shows, he’s superbly prepared to take on these and other assignments as a judge in Yolo County. I know this man and can say without reservation that he deserves your vote on June 2.

Dan Carson

Former Davis City Council member

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