Letter | Ryan Davis: The Most Qualified Candidate for Yolo County Judge

Ryan Davis

Ryan Davis is the most qualified candidate for Yolo County Judge. He will uphold the rule of law while treating every individual with dignity and respect. I encourage all voters to join me in voting for him.

Ryan’s legal background is impressive. He graduated from UC Berkeley Law, earning the distinction of Order of the Coif, an honor recognizing those who graduate at the top ten percent of the class. Since law school, his remarkable career as a public defender, deputy attorney general, and court commissioner has prepared him for the role of Yolo County judge.

Ryan is the only candidate with experience as a judge. That real-world judicial experience matters—he understands courtroom procedure, evidentiary standards, and the responsibility of making fair, timely decisions from the bench. In addition, his service on the Judicial Council of California provides valuable insight into how courts function at a statewide level, further strengthening his qualifications. His experience and credentials clearly distinguish him from his opponent.

Ryan’s deep roots in the community and the fact that he lives in Yolo County further distinguish him. He grew up here and is raising his family in Yolo County.

A true public servant, I met Ryan years ago when he served as president of the Davis Schools Foundation (DSF), an organization dedicated to supporting ALL students in the local school district, regardless of their family background or socioeconomic status.

We must elect judges who are fair, impartial, and grounded. Ryan Davis has the breadth of experience, temperament, and ethical foundation necessary for the bench.

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

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