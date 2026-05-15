Sacramento Homeless Population Surges 13% Amid Looming Service Cuts

A person walks past a homeless encampment along X Street under State Route 99 in Sacramento on Oct. 25, 2024. Photo by Fred Greaves for CalMatters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A newly-released federally mandated Point-in-Time count shows Sacramento County’s homeless population increased 13% compared to 2024, raising new concerns about housing stability and shelter capacity as the region faces budget constraints and potential cuts to homelessness services.

The report, released Wednesday by Sacramento Steps Forward in collaboration with county volunteers and contractors, found that approximately 7,458 people are experiencing homelessness across Sacramento County.

According to the report, 4,205 individuals were living unsheltered in vehicles, tents or outdoors, while 3,253 people were staying in shelters or transitional housing.

Sacramento Steps Forward Chief Implementation Officer Trent Simmons said the count reflects shifting patterns in where unsheltered individuals are located across the county.

“Unsheltered homelessness is more and more geographically dispersed across Sacramento County,” Simmons said, according to reporting by Theresa Clift for The Sacramento Bee.

The report also found that roughly 60% of unsheltered individuals were located within the city of Sacramento, down from approximately 80% in 2024.

Meanwhile, unincorporated communities, including Arden-Arcade, Rio Linda, North Highlands and parts of South Sacramento, accounted for 27% of the unsheltered population, or approximately 1,140 people, according to the report.

Simmons stated that the overall increase in shelter-based homelessness played a major role in the countywide figures, noting that expanded shelter capacity contributed to higher numbers of people being counted in shelters.

“Investments in shelter do result in a meaningful increase in people staying in shelters on a given night,” Simmons said during a briefing with reporters.

According to reporting by The Sacramento Bee, the city of Sacramento expanded its Roseville Road shelter following the 2024 count, while the city and county also opened another shelter on Stockton Boulevard. The new shelter added significant capacity for unhoused residents.

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty described the findings as a “mixed bag” in a statement accompanying the report’s release.

“It shows real progress, fewer people are living unsheltered, expanded shelter and bed capacity and stronger connections to services,” McCarty said. “But the number of people experiencing homelessness remains unacceptably high.”

The report comes as Sacramento faces a significant budget challenge, with city officials considering reductions to homelessness-related programs.

According to The Sacramento Bee, numerous council members have proposed cutting or eliminating funding for planned shelter programs in order to balance the upcoming fiscal year budget.

Councilmembers Lisa Kaplan and Karina Talamantes reportedly proposed reducing or eliminating funding for planned senior homeless shelters.

Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum suggested reducing the homeless services division as city officials continue weighing budgetary cuts to homelessness programs.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the proposals are being discussed as part of broader efforts to close budget gaps for the upcoming fiscal year, raising concerns among service providers about the potential loss of shelter beds and support services for unhoused residents.

Angela Hassell, executive director of Loaves and Fishes, said the organization’s service numbers have remained steady despite fluctuations in official homelessness counts and reported population changes.

“We have served between 9,000 and 10,000 individuals since 2023,” Hassell said, according to reporting by The Sacramento Bee.

Her statements highlight the gap between official Point-in-Time data and the ongoing demand for food and shelter services in Sacramento County.

According to Sacramento County Supervisor Rosario Rodriguez, Sacramento County plans to open the Watts Safe Stay Community, a $64 million shelter in North Highlands, later this year.

The federally mandated Point-in-Time count is conducted every two years to document homelessness census data and help determine funding allocations for housing and homelessness programs throughout the county.

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