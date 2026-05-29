Societal Norms Punish Mothers, Contradicting ‘Miracle’ Of Birth

You don’t punish miracles.

Let me say that again, because the whole goddamn country seems to have forgotten.

You don’t punish miracles.

You don’t sentence people to blessings. You don’t inflict sacredness on someone, and then charge them interest on the privilege.

But we do. Every day.

Pregnancy is a “consequence.” A punishment for having sex. “You made your bed.” “Reap what you sow.” “Actions have consequences.” The language of the courtroom applied to the creation of life. The language of judgment applied to the start of a family. The word “consequence” is a prison. The word “miracle” is a gift.

You don’t give someone a gift by locking them in a cell.

The same mouth that calls the baby a blessing, calls the mother a sinner. The same theology that calls sex dirty, calls the result of sex holy. The virgin/whore split is applied to reproduction. The mother is sacred. The woman who had sex to become a mother is shameful.

You can’t have the baby without the sex. But they pretend you can. They pretend the desire never existed. They pretend the baby just arrived, immaculately conceived, without the messy human act that made it.

And here’s the thing they refuse to say out loud: Sex is human. Sex isn’t a sin. It isn’t a crime. It isn’t something you deserve to be punished for. It’s connection. It’s intimacy. It’s pleasure. It’s health. The human body craves touch. The human mind craves connection. The same people who call sex a sin, had sex to have their own children. The same people who shame women for having sex, are the product of it. The puritanical obsession with punishing sex is just the obsession with controlling the people who have it. And the people they want to control are women.

If it’s a miracle, why isn’t it covered? If it’s sacred, why does it cost $18,000 to deliver a baby? If it’s a blessing, why is there no paid leave?

The “miracle” that bankrupts you.

The “blessing” that leaves you homeless.

The “sacred” that kills Black women at nearly three times the rate of white women.

The United States has the worst maternal mortality rate among developed nations. The “gift” from God, that God charges deathly interest upon.

They want the baby born. They don’t want the baby fed. They want the pregnancy carried to term. They don’t want the mother to have healthcare. The “miracle” ends at birth. The punishment begins. The same politicians who vote against abortion, vote against WIC, SNAP, childcare, and paid leave. The same church that calls the baby a blessing, calls the mother a burden.

The punishment falls on the woman. The miracle is claimed by the institution. The man who had sex faces no consequence. The woman carries it in her body for nine months and in her life forever. The father who leaves faces no punishment. The mother who stays faces all of it. The “consequence” is hers. The “miracle” is his raise. Women lose 4% in lifetime earnings per child. Men gain 6%. The “blessing” that derails careers. The “sacred” that forces women out of the workforce.

And the childcare. God, the childcare. Over $1,000 a month for daycare. More than rent in most cities. The “blessing” that requires two incomes but provides no care. The “sacred” that leaves women choosing between working to pay for someone else to raise their kid, or not working and not being able to live.

A gift you can’t refuse isn’t a gift. It’s a sentence. A blessing you can’t reject isn’t a blessing. It’s a burden. A miracle you can’t choose isn’t a miracle. It’s a mandate. The theology of forced gratitude. You must be grateful for the “blessing” you didn’t ask for. You must celebrate the “miracle” you didn’t choose.

Six weeks.

That’s what you get for making a miracle. Six weeks to recover from a major medical event that split your body open. Six weeks to heal while caring for a newborn. Six weeks before you’re expected back at work. And the body they’re rushing back? Torn. Stitched. Leaking. Broken. Incontinence. Prolapse. Diastasis recti. The culture demands you “bounce back.” The culture shames the body that made the “miracle.” And the mind? Postpartum depression. Postpartum anxiety. Postpartum psychosis. The “miracle” that breaks your brain while telling you to be grateful. The “blessing” that shames you for drowning. The women who kill themselves because the “blessing” was too heavy. The silence around maternal mental health. The “you should be grateful.” The “you have a healthy baby, what more do you want?” The “miracle” gets six weeks. The punishment gets a lifetime.

“You wanted this.” “You asked for this.” “This is what you signed up for.” The erasure of the difficulty because you “chose” it. But if you try to avoid it? If you don’t want children? You’re selfish. You’re unnatural. You’re a failure. If motherhood is a punishment, why are women punished for avoiding it? The double bind is the point. Have kids and you’re a burden who should’ve known better. Don’t have kids and you’re a selfish monster. Have sex and you’re a slut. Don’t have sex and you’re a prude. The game is rigged.

The commodification proves the lie. IVF costs $30,000 a cycle because the “blessing” has a price tag. The formula crisis proved that four companies control whether your “miracle” eats or starves. And the foster care system? That’s where the “sacred” children end up when the same people who forced the birth refuse to fund the care. The miracle ends at birth. The commodity begins.

The mother as martyr. The “gift” that requires your life. The theology of maternal sacrifice. The mother who gives everything is praised for giving, then abandoned when she has nothing left. The “sacrifice” that’s demanded. The “sacrifice” that’s never enough.

“Children are a blessing.” Then treat them like one. Fund the care. Cover the cost. Provide the leave. “You chose to have sex.” Sex is human. Choosing intimacy isn’t choosing to suffer. “Life is sacred.” Then fund the life. Feed the child. Care for the mother.

You don’t punish miracles. You don’t sentence people to blessings. The contradiction isn’t accidental. It’s the control. Call it a punishment and you control the woman who had sex. Call it a miracle and you control the woman who didn’t want it. Either way, she’s controlled. Either way, she’s punished. The language of punishment and the language of worship serve the same master. The master who needs women to be pregnant, silent, and grateful.

We don’t punish “miracles.”

But they do. Every single day.

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