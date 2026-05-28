CA Bill Mandates AG Oversight of Immigration Enforcement for Violations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers have proposed legislation that would require the California attorney general to publicly document and monitor immigration enforcement incidents occurring throughout the state.

According to a factsheet released by Sen. Jesse Arreguín’s office, Senate Bill 1257 would require the California attorney general to issue an annual public report on immigration enforcement incidents occurring in the state no later than Oct. 30, 2027.

The proposed legislation would also allow the attorney general to request information regarding immigration enforcement incidents from “designated safe locations” where enforcement activities take place, including public schools, hospitals and other locations.

Supporters of the bill argue there is a need for public reporting to ensure transparency regarding immigration enforcement activities.

Proponents believe the increase in enforcement activity taking place within California in recent years, despite protections against certain immigration enforcement activities, has created fear among the state’s immigrant population.

According to the factsheet, there has been an increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in California, with more than 18,000 ICE arrests occurring in the state from January through October 2025 alone.

Furthermore, according to supporters of the bill, the increase in enforcement activity has caused fear among Californians, leading some to avoid places such as schools and doctors’ offices out of concern for their well-being.

The legislation was inspired by multiple bills signed into law by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that sought to restrict immigration enforcement access to sensitive locations.

Specifically, SB 81 by Sen. Arreguín, SB 98 by Sen. Pérez and AB 49 by Assemblymember Muratsuchi aimed to restrict immigration enforcement access to specific locations.

However, according to supporters of Senate Bill 1257, federal agents continue to ignore those protections and conduct enforcement activities in those areas, making it necessary for the attorney general to ensure appropriate action can be taken against such agencies.

“It is a fundamental responsibility of the Attorney General to ensure that those who participate in these activities are held accountable through appropriate legal measures,” the factsheet states.

The proposal comes amid a growing debate surrounding immigration enforcement operations conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, particularly following reports of federal raids, deportations and alleged unlawful actions by agents carrying out enforcement activities.

Immigrant advocates argue there is currently a lack of publicly available information regarding immigration enforcement activities occurring within individual states, making it difficult for communities to assess what is happening.

While the California attorney general maintains a portal providing information about enforcement activities, supporters argue a formal reporting system is necessary to provide transparency and potentially penalize agencies that violate restrictions established under state law.

Furthermore, the reporting procedures include enforcement measures that could be used if a state agency fails to comply with state legislation.

Supporters argue these measures are necessary because undocumented immigrants and mixed-status families are often afraid to cooperate with state and federal authorities out of fear of deportation.

California is estimated to be home to 11 million immigrants, according to the factsheet, making immigration a central issue in California politics and policymaking.

The proposed legislation is supported by the Latino Coalition for a Healthy California, which argues the reporting process is necessary because of the importance of protecting the health and well-being of immigrant communities in California.

Opponents of increased state-level oversight of immigration enforcement argue the federal government must retain sufficient flexibility to carry out enforcement actions and ensure national security.

Supporters of Senate Bill 1257 maintain there is a need for transparency and accountability regarding enforcement activities carried out in schools, hospitals, workplaces and neighborhoods across California.

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